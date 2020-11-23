Shropshire estate agents champion a charity competition

A Shropshire estates agents, which has been supporting the community wherever it can through the pandemic, asked people to ‘champion a charity’ to receive a financial gift.

Miranda Ashwell, Health Engagement Officer at Lingen Davies who entered the Samuel Wood Champion a Charity competition and won £100 for her nominated charity, Lingen Davies

Samuel Wood launched a county-wide call out last month for people to ‘champion a charity’ to receive a gift of £100.

The competition was run via the company’s social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and its website.

It asked for nominations of a local charity which could do with a little boost.

Co-Director of Samuel Wood, Russell Griffin, said: “With times being as hard as they are at the moment, we at Samuel Wood, want to give a little back wherever we can.

“Charities in particular are currently struggling, unable to organise their usual fundraisers and having difficulties taking donations.

“So, we decided to run a small competition with the real winner being a local charity.

“We were thrilled that so many people entered. We were able to raise the profile of many local charities and to offer one a little boost this winter.”

The company, which has offices in Shrewsbury, Ludlow, Craven Arms and Church Stretton, saw nearly 1000 entries in the competition.

The winning entry was selected at random with the winning charity nomination made by Miranda Ashwell, who ensured Lingen Davies received the funds.

Miranda, a Health Engagement Officer, at Lingen Davies nominated the charity because she is proud of the work they do.

She said: “I spotted the competition on social media and thought it was a great opportunity to enter and try my luck!

“Lingen Davies was the obvious choice for me. It’s a terrific local charity that does great work. I’m proud to work for this charity because I know what a positive difference the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund makes to people across Shropshire, Telford and Mid-Wales whose lives are affected by cancer.

“We have an amazing team, supported by a host of supporters and volunteers who fundraise for local projects to improve local cancer services, including equipment to support cancer treatment, working to help people prevent cancer, encouraging people to seek treatment earlier and support people to live their lives well during and after treatment.

“I’m delighted that they won! Every donation to Lingen Davies is important and helps us improve people’s lives.

“The donation made by Samuel Wood will go to our current fundraising campaign, which includes funding a new CT scanner and an extension to the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. Anyone interested can find more details on our website www.lingendavies.co.uk.”



“It’s so encouraging to see a local business offering support to local charities. It’s a challenging time for all of us, so every bit of good news is welcome!

“We are always looking for new companies to partner and support us. Now more than ever we need people to support local charities. If any businesses are interested in working with us in 2021 please get in touch with my colleague Helen Knight helen.knight@lingendavies.co.uk.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...