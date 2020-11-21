11.6 C
Shropshire
Saturday, November 21, 2020
Home Business

Winners crowned at 2020 Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards

By Shropshire Live Business

Oswestry-based Aico has been crowned Company of the Year at this year’s Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

Company of the Year - Aico celebrating
Company of the Year – Aico celebrating

The fast-growing business, based at Maesbury Road, picked up three awards in the 20th anniversary year of the competition, which was live streamed on Friday evening.

They also won the Workplace Health & Wellbeing, and Corporate Environmental Responsibility awards.

The Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, was a VIP guest of honour on the night taking time out of his busy schedule to praise the creativity and resilience of Shropshire businesses.

Rishi Sunak's speech to the awards viewers
Rishi Sunak’s speech to the awards viewers

He said: “I wanted to pay tribute to all the businesses from Shropshire who are being recognised.

“This is the 20th anniversary of these annual business awards, and there has never been a more important time to recognise the determination and achievements of our business community.

“I know you would all prefer to be meeting up in person for what has become the biggest event on the Shropshire business calendar, but we’ve all had to adapt our ways of working in these challenging times.

“It’s fantastic to see the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce embracing new technology to recognise business excellence and success in new and imaginative ways.”

Last year’s company of the year winner, Pave Aways of Knockin, won the Education and Apprenticeships award this time, while Aviramp of Telford, which makes products for the airline industry, won the International Trade award.

Shrewsbury-based events and production company Yarrington – which has built a new TV studio at its Frankwell site – won the prize for Digital Innovation.

Going live - host Carl Jones with the production crew in the Yarrington TV studio
Going live – host Carl Jones with the production crew in the Yarrington TV studio

The Manufacturer of the Year award went to Coopers Gourmet Foods of Roden, which has developed new products during lockdown, while 7 Video of Shrewsbury was named Best Small Business.

Market Drayton-based optician Style Optique won the Outstanding Customer Service title, and the Business in the Community Award went to the Dyslexic Dyslexia Consultant, based in Telford.

Richard Sheehan, Shropshire Chamber’s chief executive, said: “It has been an extraordinary 12 months. No-one could have foreseen the kind of changes we have all had to make to our lives.

“But in times of challenge, it is even more important to see the work of employees recognised, as well as the businesses themselves.

“This pandemic has proved that Shropshire businesses are resilient, creative and innovative – as the delivery of this event shows.”

Normally, a team of judges would be visiting each of the shortlisted finalists at their premises before deciding on a winner – this year, those ‘meetings’ were held on Zoom.

In addition to the announcement of the 10 award winners, tonight’s broadcast also included a pre-awards wine tasting session from Tanners, and featured music from students at Telford College.

There was also an interactive quiz running throughout the broadcast, testing people’s Shropshire knowledge, with the winner taking home a £100 hamper full of county produce.

If you missed the live stream of the awards, the show will soon be available on a catch-up service soon, at shropshirebusinessawards.co.uk

Winners

Company of the Year: Aico

Education and Apprenticeships: Pave Aways

Best Small Business: 7 Video

Business in the Community: The Dyslexic Dyslexia Consultant

Workplace Health & Wellbeing: Aico

International Trade Through Export: Aviramp

Outstanding Customer Service: Style Optique

Digital Innovation: Yarrington

Corporate Environmental Responsibility: Aico

Best Manufacturer: Coopers Gourmet Foods

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Read Article
Telford College - Employer incentives 1

Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Free parking in Shropshire Council car parks from 3 December

Parking in Shropshire Council car parks will be free from 11am to 6pm between December 3 and 17 January, to provide the county’s town centre traders with a welcome boost.
Read Article

Driver cut free after car ends up down embankment in Leebotwood

A man was cut free by firefighters after the vehicle he was driving ended up down an embankment last night.
Read Article
The barriers and new priority system in place at Belvidere Bridge. Photo: Shropshire Council

Trial safety measures put in place at Shrewsbury bridge

Shropshire Council has installed new trial measures to improve road safety and encourage social distancing on Belvidere Road Bridge in Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Ipswich Town V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town face a daunting away trip to promotion favourites Ipswich as the visitors seek just their second league win of the campaign.
Read Article

Former Shrewsbury Town striker urges Sam Ricketts to keep believing in his philosophy

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Dean Edwards has urged Sam Ricketts to not abandon his principles in the face of supporter unrest.
Read Article
Ethan Harris at the European Junior Tour

Nine year old swings onto golf scene with help from Shropshire college

An Ellesmere College student who took up golf to work on his focus for other sports has won a major competition and could end up playing in California.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Company of the Year - Aico celebrating

Winners crowned at 2020 Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards

Oswestry-based Aico has been crowned Company of the Year at this year's Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.
Read Article
Andrew Goddard, joint executive chairman of Paterson Enterprises

Champion support for Hope House as Shrewsbury businesses donate £2,000

Christmas has arrived a month early for Hope House children’s hospices thanks to a £2,000 donation from two Shropshire businesses.
Read Article
The team at the historic 18th century Tilly Raven pub in Wem

Shropshire craft beer and eatery chain prepares for post-lockdown trade

Shropshire craft beer and eatery chain, Craft & Jam, has partnered with West Bromwich business technology provider, Langley Business Systems, to prepare for post-lockdown trade.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

One of the Princess turning beds in use at Ethos

Shropshire charity launches £36,000 appeal for specialist beds

A Shropshire charity which helps people with life-changing physical disabilities achieve independent lives has launched a £36,000 appeal for specialist equipment.
Read Article
Oliver with his mum Bethan

Oliver’s Story Helps to Spread Awareness of Vital Children’s Hospice Services

A young mum and her two-year-old son are helping Hope House Children’s Hospices to spread awareness of the importance of their services been to families with seriously ill children during 2020.
Read Article

Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Festival chair, Susan Caroline, of Pengwern Books

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature goes Global!

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature is going 'virtual' for 2020 and taken to the internet to bring this year’s events to an even wider audience.
Read Article
Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre is going virtual this year. Photo: Ashleigh Cadet

Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre goes online for 2020

Start your festive season in true historical style as Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre goes virtual this year bringing all its Medieval magic and your Fayre favourites - online!
Read Article
Carolyn and Will Dorrell with Whisper the donkey

Hoo Farm forced to abandon annual Christmas event

Hoo Farm Animal Kingdom has announced that their Christmas event will not be operating this year.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
Jennifer Sibbald-Wall in front of some of the Albrighton's bee hives

First honey harvest is a sweet success for a Shropshire hotel

Staff at a Shropshire hotel are buzzing after taking delivery of their first batch of home-grown honey.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
11.6 ° C
12 °
11.1 °
81 %
7.2kmh
100 %
Sat
12 °
Sun
8 °
Mon
8 °
Tue
12 °
Wed
10 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP