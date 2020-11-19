New business challenges UK to ‘techtimeout tuesday’

A new business with a mission to enable people to have a healthier relationship with technology is calling on people to take a break from their screens on December 1st.

techtimeout are challenging technology users to take part in ‘techtimeout tuesday’ which will follow Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when many consumers will be spending more time online to snap up deals.

The techtimeout team hope the challenge will inspire people to think about the negative impact of spending too much time looking at their screens.

UK adults are now spending more than a quarter of their waking day online. Dr Lisa Williams – techtimeout’s resident clinical psychologist – believes this increase in tech usage is having a negative impact on productivity, mental health and relationships.

The business was launched earlier this year with a mission to enable people to have a healthier relationship with technology through techtimeout’s workplace programme and resources.

Founder of the company, Steff Henson, is also director of UK technology company, Six Ticks but believes you can have too much of a good thing. She said, “It’s about striking a healthy balance. By stepping away from your screen you can actually improve your productivity and focus.”

Steff launched techtimeout after years of working long days at her computer followed by evenings of endless screen time. She realised she needed a “conscious uncoupling from tech” and was amazed at how it transformed mind-set and productivity within her own business.

She added, “We want everyone to take our techtimeout challenge and pledge some time away from technology, whether it’s 10 minutes or an hour, whatever you can spare. Go for a stroll outside, eat your lunch away from your desk, or have a face-to-face chat – anything that takes you completely away from your screen so you can feel the benefit.

“It felt particularly poignant to pick the day after Cyber Monday, when many people will have been online for longer looking for deals. Let’s kick off December as we mean to go on – with a healthier relationship with our technology!”

‘techtimeout tuesday’ will take place on the 1st December 2020.

Visit www.techtimeout.co.uk/techtimeout-tuesday and follow techtimeout on social media for further updates.

