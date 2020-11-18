New arts & crafts shop to open in the heart of Shrewsbury

A new arts & crafts shop, which will specialise in wool, yarn and knitting, crochet and associated accessories, is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury.

The new home of Hooked on Ewe in Shrewsbury

Hooked on Ewe will be based at the corner of Fish Street and Grope Lane after completing the letting of refurbished four-storey Grade II Listed premises.

The building, oak timber frame construction with painted rendered elevations beneath a pitched tiled roof, is understood to date from circa 1640.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “The property was extensively and tastefully renovated by the current owner in 2018 whilst retaining many of its original features including exposed oak frame timber beams, inglenook fireplace with cast iron range, boarded floors, timber panelling and sash windows.



“It also features a number of modern fittings including LED spot lights, video monitoring and recording system, and fitted stainless steel units to the lower ground floor kitchen area.”

Mr Shaw added: “The property occupies a highly sought after location within the heart of the town centre and is set among a variety of independent and boutique retailers.

“We wish Hooked on Ewe every success in their new premises and they are another welcome addition to this historic part of Shrewsbury.”



