Bridgnorth apprentice in UK awards final

A 20-year-old apprentice from Ditton Priors has been short listed for the prestigious Royal Automobile Club Historic Awards.

Harry Ruffell Hazel with the Lancia which he project led

Harry Ruffell Hazell, who is an apprentice at world renowned Restoration Company Classic Motor Cars based on Stanmore Business Park in Bridgnorth, is one of just three apprentices to have been put forward for the RAC Young Achiever of the year award.

Managing Director Nigel Woodward, put Harry forward for the work he has carried out on a 1954 Lancia Aurelia.

Nigel said: “It is no surprise to me that Harry has been shortlisted for this award. His infectious enthusiasm is clear for all to see. Always keen, engaged and not only willing to learn but eager to put in to practice the skills that he is developing. Harry has been one of CMC’s best recruitment decisions. We are thrilled that the RAC has seen fit to shortlist Harry for such a prestigious award. Harry has a great future ahead of him and we are proud to call him a CMC apprentice.”

Harry, who attended the Bridgnorth Endowed School, said: “I couldn’t be happier with my nomination for the young achiever award. With the help and guidance from the technicians at CMC I have been able to witness first-hand all the skills I will need during my career. Even better being able to use these skills to carry out restorations by myself including, a Lancia Aurelia B20 and Jaguar Series 1 E-Type. I am beyond grateful to be shortlisted.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...