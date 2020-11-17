Shoothill’s Housebuilder Pro’s ‘Site Tracker’ goes live

Shoothill subsidiary Housebuilder Pro, has developed a new QR code-based visitor and contractor registration system called Site Tracker.

Housebuilder Pro’s ‘Site Tracker’ in action

Site Tracker allows housing development organisations to track guests as they arrive and leave sites and offices, whilst visitors and contractors simply have to scan the system generated QR code and choose whether they are signing in or signing out.

Nick Taylor, Business Development Manager at Housebuilder Pro says that “All visitors need to sign in and out to the site offices daily, but this can be challenging to maintain in light of current restrictions without touching registers, sign-in sheets and sharing of pens.

“We have developed the app to reduce these issues whilst maintaining all legal and health and safety requirements for site use. It is our way of helping during these difficult and complex times. We are incredibly excited to get this out there.”

Just seven days ago, the BBC published an article regarding the current success of the housing industry despite the pandemic, in which Halifax states that “The average UK home costs more than £250,000” while simultaneously boasting a 7.5% increase in average price compared to October of last year.

Nick Taylor commented: “With the current success of the housing market, we want to ensure that COVID-19 has as little impact as possible down the line. Site Tracker is here for that purpose.”

Housebuilder Pro Site Tracker is free to use and you can register your company here.

