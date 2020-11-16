Shropshire’s 2020 company of the year will be crowned on Friday

Shropshire’s 2020 company of the year – plus nine other business champions – will be crowned during a live streamed awards ceremony on Friday evening.

The 20th anniversary of the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards will be broadcast from 6.30pm on November 20, at the Yarrington TV studio in Shrewsbury.

In addition to the announcement of 10 business award winners, there will also be a Shropshire-themed interactive prize quiz, locally-produced music, and lots of other surprises.

A special wine tasting event, hosted by Tanners, will kick off the evening. To register your free armchair seat see www.shropshirebusinessawards.co.uk/register-to-view/

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce chief executive Richard Sheehan said: “We may only be crowning our winners virtually, instead of in person, but these awards will still deliver the usual top-level showcase for the amazing companies we have across all corners of our county.

“It has never been more important to celebrate the extraordinary adaptability, innovation and success that is Shropshire business.

“As usual, we have been amazed and delighted by the volume and quality of entries. Shortlisting each of these categories down to a final three was a really tough task for our independent judges.”

The showpiece Company of the Year award will be decided between Oswestry-based alarm maker Aico, Shrewsbury-based DM Recruitment, and the 2017 champion, Reconomy of Telford.

Regular categories which are returning include Outstanding Customer Service, Best Small Business, Business In The Community, Best Manufacturer, and International Trade Through Export.

There are also new categories recognising excellence in Workplace Health & Wellbeing, Digital Innovation, Corporate And Environmental Responsibility, Education And Apprenticeships for businesses building important links with education.

2020 Finalists

Company of the Year

– DM Recruitment

– Reconomy

– Aico

Education and Apprenticeships

– SWG

– Capgemini

– Pave Aways

Best Small Business

– Xscape Now!

– 7 Video

– LBS Commercial

Business in the Community

– Aico

– Telford College

– The Dyslexic Dyslexia Consultant

Workplace Health & Wellbeing

– Shrewsbury Colleges Group

– Zen Communications

– Aico

International Trade Through Export

– Aviramp

– Morris Lubricants

– Paso-Primero UK Ltd

Outstanding Customer Service

– Style Optique

– Aico

– G.N. Badley & Sons

Digital Innovation

– Yarrington

– Shoothill

– Derwen College

Corporate Environmental Responsibility

– Aico

– Reconomy

– Crown Plus

Best Manufacturer

– Coopers Gourmet Foods

– Busch UK Ltd

– HCI Systems

