Shropshire Chamber hopes to deliver festive cheer to two local charities

By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is hoping to deliver a Christmas boost to two county charities with the launch of a festive fundraising campaign.

Getting festive – membership executive Hollie Jones and director of membership Mia Carter launch the Chamber’s charity Christmas fundraising appeal
The Chamber has joined forces with two local businesses – Aico of Oswestry and Reech in Shrewsbury – to support Age UK, and Hope House.

Mia Carter, the Chamber’s director of membership, said: “Our original plan was to run a gift box appeal with drop-off points in Telford, Shrewsbury and Oswestry. We were going to collect the gifts, and deliver them to the charities in time for Christmas.

“Covid-19 meant this wasn’t possible, however, so instead we have set up a Just Giving page, hoping to raise £2,020 for 2020, which we will split equally between both charities.”

Mia added: “We were determined that the pandemic wouldn’t stop us from continuing to support local businesses.

“During these unprecedented times the sense of community spirit and support has never been stronger, and we have all been touched by the stories of kindness and commitment shown by the county.”

Lynsey Kilvert, Hope House fundraising team leader for Shropshire, Powys, Telford & Wrekin, said: “We are thrilled to receive this support.

“As you can imagine this year has been a difficult year for us; our fundraising has suffered drastically. Donations will enable us to continue providing support to local seriously ill children and their families.”

Donations can be made online via JustGiving.

Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team.
