Open for only one day! Kaye’s new shop in Shrewsbury will restart after lockdown

Kaye Gunner from Shrewsbury opened the doors to her brand new shop Lavender Hampers & Gifts just one day before the UK was forced into lockdown for a second time.

Kaye Gunner outside her new shop on Butcher Row, Shrewsbury

It has always been a dream of Kaye’s to not only sell her gifts online, but also to have a shop in the heart of Shrewsbury, and when the opportunity presented itself in October to have premises on Butcher Row she had no hesitation in going for it.

She got the keys for the shop on the 29 October, and her team worked tirelessly to get the shop fitted out with all of the hampers and gifts ahead of her original planned opening day for Thursday 5 November.

Then, on the 31 October, everything changed. An announcement from the government meant that England would need to lockdown, with all non-essential shops closing from the morning of the 5th November, which just happened to be her planned opening day!

Kaye said: “I was really excited about the opportunity to open our first shop in town, it is been a dream of mine for a while and despite the current circumstances with covid-19 I felt like the timing was right for me.

“We got the keys for the shop and then lockdown was announced to start on the 5 November which was originally our planned opening day.

“We then moved our opening day to the 4 November, which meant we could only open for one day before having to close again!

“It’s so frustrating that we’ve put so much time and effort into the opening, and now to be told we have to shut which is going to cost us a lot of money in rent. There is of course the uncertainly too of not knowing when we will be able to open again.”

