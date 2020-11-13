Vintage clothing shop to open in Shrewsbury’s Roushill Bank

A shop selling vintage clothing and fashion accessories is to open in Shrewsbury town centre.

2A Roushill Bank

The Vault Vintage has completed the letting of an attractive three-storey retail building at 2A Roushill Bank.

It represents an exciting expansion for the business, which has previously successfully operated online.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “We are delighted to have let the premises at Roushill Bank to The Vault Vintage and we wish owner Natalie Chalmers every success.

“The property is prominently located and a vintage clothing shop is another welcome addition to Shrewsbury town centre.

“It also means the premises will continue to operate as a retail clothing store.

“It was previously home to The Dresser, a successful ladies fashion retailer, for more than 40 years, until the owners recently retired.”

It features a large open plan retail area to the ground floor, with glazed display frontage, incorporating dressing cubicles, stockroom and welfare facilities, with storage and office accommodation to the upper floors.

