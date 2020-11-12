9.4 C
Shrewsbury businesses urge shoppers not to forget the high street during lockdown

By Shropshire Live Business

Shoppers are being urged not to forget their local high street during the lockdown, with essential stores still open, and others running “alternative shopping” services.

A list of shops in Shrewsbury which are remaining open to sell essential items is being updated on the Original Shrewsbury website, which is also promoting those which are offering collection or delivery services, such as restaurants offering dine at home and shops offering click and collect. 

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said the many town centre businesses were hoping to continue trading during the lockdown, even though they could not welcome customers in the usual way. 

“The Government has said that shops can still trade by taking orders and offering delivery or collection services, and a lot of businesses are doing that,” he said. 

“And of course, shops selling essential goods can continue to operate as normal – with appropriate safety measures in place – which means Shrewsbury Market Hall is staying open, along with other town centre shops and some national chains. 

“We are keeping our social media channels, and the Original Shrewsbury website, updated with which shops are open and when. 

“These are obviously extremely difficult times for retail traders and we would urge everyone to support their local shops, whether by ordering over the internet or telephone – or visiting them for their essentials.” 

Des Walker, of Pomona Grocery in Castle Street, said his shop would continue selling fresh produce, just as it did during the first lockdown. 

“We are very much open for business,” he said. “We were busy during the first lockdown and we’re hoping that people will continue to buy local over the coming weeks. 

“All the necessary safety procedures are in place, and we are also doing a delivery service for those people who understandably don’t want to venture out at the moment.” 

Kate Gittins, facilities manager at Shrewsbury Market Hall, said most stalls were either open or providing delivery services, and the public toilets in the market hall were also staying open. 

She said: “Our essential stalls are open – butchers, greengrocers, fishmonger, delicatessen, Snapdragon Wholefoods, Black Box Spices, Iron & Rose, bicycle sales and repairs, as well as many of our eateries who are serving pre-ordered takeaways for collection. 

“The majority of essential stallholders will also be providing a home delivery service. Further details can be found on our website www.markethallshrewsbury.co.uk and there will be regular updates via social media. 

“For stallholders selling ‘non-essential’ items, their stock can be purchased online and delivery arranged via their websites or social media.”

Shropshire Live Business
Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com.
Shrewsbury businesses urge shoppers not to forget the high street during lockdown

