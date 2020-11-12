Export help at hand as Transition deadline looms

A new programme of expert events to help businesses across Shropshire prepare for change following the UK’s exit from the EU is being launched later this month.

Emma Chapman, Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager

The EU Exit Programme will feature a series of free online events giving expert advice on a wide range of issues relating to the end of the transition period on December 31, when the UK’s current trading arrangements with the EU end.

The events are being managed by Shropshire Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire and are open to businesses from all parts of Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Marches Growth Hub manager Emma Chapman said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Shropshire Chamber in this collaborative effort to support the county’s business community as they face wide-ranging changes in the business environment.

“The programme will provide the latest information across a number of areas including recruitment and employment, trading relationships and regulation and is being provided free of charge to businesses in the Shropshire area.

“It will also offer advice and support aimed at boosting the resilience of businesses, encouraging companies to think about how to manage the risks and pursue the opportunities they encounter.”

The programme gets under way at 9am on November 25 with a 90-minute session covering data protection, HR, recruitment and employment of foreign nationals.

Paul Bennett of law firm Bennett Briegal will examine the implications of our EU exit on data protection, Jess Bailey of Team 4U will give an update on legislation surrounding the recruitment of foreign nationals and Niamh Kelly, of the HR Dept Shropshire, will talk about the HR issues which are likely to arise during and after the transition.

On November 26 from 10-11am, Gerti Willis, culture and communications adviser for the Department for International Trade, will look at the way different cultures differ, how to make sure your online content speaks to your chosen target audience and whether your web content is ready for translation.

Later on November 26, Dave Williams of insurance experts Henshalls and Stephen Geary of intellectual property law firm Bawden & Associates will tackle the issues of intellectual property, insurance, double taxation & import VAT in the wake of our exit from the EU.

On November 27 from 10-11am, Wesley Lovett, head of business development at BCRS Business Loans and Anita Roberts of Santander, will delve into the various types of funding available to businesses in the new trading environment, delivering some top tips and also taking questions.

The two final events are both on December 1. From 10-11am there’s a chance to start the countdown to the new arrangements with a webinar full of practical information and advice on what businesses need to do now. Hosted by Customs expert Liam Smyth, the event will guide businesses through the complexity of change in our import and export processes, systems and controls from January 1 2021.

Finally, from Noon to 1pm there is a chance to get up to speed with the help on offer from the Department for International Trade – including a local case study from a company which is successfully exporting. DIT adviser Gail Jennings and Ingrid Griffiths, export documentation manager, will lead the session.

See https://www.marchesgrowthhub.co.uk/calendar/ for details of all the events.

