Aico launch Smarter Homes, Safer Communities virtual conference

This month will see the launch of Smarter Homes, Safer Communities powered by Aico. This virtual conference marks the beginning of Aico’s advance into facilitating and holding events within the housing sector.

Smarter Homes, Safer Communities powered by Aico is a two-part virtual conference covering the current challenges the housing sector is facing, the advancements in technology and the future of the Internet of Things (IoT) in housing.

Spanning over two days, part one will take place on Thursday 26 November 2020 via a networking platform, which will enable both one-to-one and group networking, bringing together decision-makers, thought-leaders and key players within the industry.

The conference will focus on the challenges and issues in the UK housing sector, how technology has advanced and the impact this has had on the sector, featuring thought-provoking and informative presentations from distinguished keynote speakers George Clarke, focusing on the UK Housing Crisis and How this Can Be Reduced, Iain Wightwick focusing on the Legal Challenges for Housing Providers and inventor of the world wide web, Sir Tim Berners-Lee, discussing Technology in Times of Change.

Part two of the conference, taking place on Thursday 10 December 2020, will examine advancing technology, safety in the future, the role of IoT in housing and what this could look like in the future. The second instalment will feature prominent figures in the industry, Dame Judith Hackitt, tackling Safety in the Future, Colin Todd (MBE) exploring British Standards and Improved Data and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, answering questions and sharing his thoughts on what the future holds.

With polls, dedicated question and answer sessions with keynote speakers and ample networking opportunities, the Smarter Homes, Safer Communities powered by Aico virtual conference is the ideal platform to collaborate, spark debate and discuss key issues within the UK housing sector.

For more information and to book your free place visit http://aicoltd.eventbrite.com.

