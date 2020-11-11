Turning the spotlight on Shropshire’s property industry

Businesses from across Shropshire will be delivering a snapshot of the county’s property market at a zoom seminar next week.

Nick Jones will be looking at latest developments in the mortgage market

The Shropshire Property Partnership is meeting online from 8.30am to 10.15am on November 17, for an event organised by Shropshire Chamber of Commerce.

Events manager Teresa Rowe said: “Based on previous successful events around the county, we are keen to provide an informal information and networking event to support Shropshire’s property industry.

“It is aimed at keeping interested individuals and companies informed on legislation changes, business opportunities, partnering opportunities and support from fellow Shropshire companies within the county.”

Property agency Monks will be giving an overview of the current housing and lettings market in Shropshire, and wealth manager Nick Jones will be looking at latest developments in the mortgage market.

Law firm Aaron & Partners will be exploring the impact of Covid-19 on both the residential and commercial markets, and Berrys will be giving a planning perspective.

Dyke Yaxley chartered accountants will be updating delegates on capital gains tax and capital allowances rules, and there will be a look at insurance in a Covid-19 world from Newport and Shrewsbury-based broker Henshalls.

More details are available on the Shropshire Chamber website.

