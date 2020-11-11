Matrix Capital makes global award shortlist

A team of chartered financial planners from Bridgnorth is set to compete against experts on a global shortlist for a prestigious industry award.

The Matrix Capital team

Matrix Capital Limited is in the running for the Financial Advisor Team of the Year title in this year’s STEP Private Client Awards organised by The Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners.

Robin Melley, for the Shropshire firm, said the Awards were recognised as the “Oscars” of the trusts and estate planning world, and that Matrix Capital was elated to have been named as a potential winner.

“These Awards are seen as the hallmark of quality within the private client professions, and achieving a spot on the shortlist is even more incredible when you consider they are open to STEP members and non-members from right across the world.”

Organisers said the Awards recognised and celebrated excellence among private client solicitors, lawyers, accountants, barristers, bankers, trust managers, and financial advisors.

All entries undergo a rigorous judging process with up to five finalists in each category, and this year has seen a record-breaking 319 entries, with 77 firms and 14 individuals from 15 countries making the final shortlists.

“We are all looking forward to the Awards ceremony on December 9 – which will, of course, this year be a virtual online event of the kind that we’re now all well-accustomed to,” said Robin.

“To achieve a place on the shortlist for Financial Advisor Team of the Year title is a real testament to the dedication and commitment our team has shown to our clients in helping them with their estate and inheritance tax planning, making sure that assets are protected and future generations benefit.

“At Matrix Capital Limited, we are dedicated to delivering effective and informative advice that really helps our clients to ensure their finances are in the very best possible health.

“By becoming a STEP Private Client Awards finalist, we are demonstrating that we are performing at the very highest level and that we’re capable of competing with the best of the best.”

STEP is the global professional association for practitioners who specialise in family inheritance and succession planning.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...