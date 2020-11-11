12.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Home Business

Free business advice on offer at lockdown webinar

By Shropshire Live Business

Businesses can hear expert advice about the financial support on offer during the current lockdown at a free webinar taking place this week.

Shrewsbury BID (Business Improvement District) is hosting the free webinar, which is open to all businesses, on Thursday 12 November at 2pm.

The panel will include human resources specialist, Niamh Kelly of The HR Dept, Hayley Owen, Interim Head of Economic Growth at Shropshire Council, Kevin Lockwood, Manager of Shrewsbury Shopping Centres, and Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID. 

They will be discussing the grants which are currently available, giving advice about what steps businesses should be taking, and answering any questions from business owners. 

People can submit questions in advance by emailing info@shrewsburybid.co.uk, posting on Twitter using the hashtag #AskShrewsburyBID, or live during the webinar. 

To sign up for the event, go to www.shrewsburybid.co.uk and look at the Upcoming Events section.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, business liaison at Shrewsbury BID, said webinars like this always proved popular. 

“We have hosted a number of online events since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said. 

“Many of our members run shops or hospitality businesses in the centre of Shrewsbury, and the pandemic has been an incredibly tough time. 

“Webinars like this are a great way of finding out about the support which is available, as well as just being a good chance to hear from other traders about how they are coping and their concerns at the moment. 

“The panel of experts have a great deal of knowledge and experience, so I am sure it will prove to be a useful session for everyone.” 

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Read Article
Telford College - Employer incentives 1

Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Cannabis farm valued at £150,000 seized in Telford

A cannabis farm with an estimated street value of £150,000 has been seized by police in Telford.
Read Article
Remembrance Day plaques Albrighton 1

Hand painted Remembrance Day plaques appear around Albrighton village

Residents in Albrighton have been noticing commemorative plaques placed around the village to mark Armistice Day.
Read Article

Telford & Wrekin Council receives £1m to help tackle homelessness

Telford & Wrekin Council has been awarded more than £1million to help the local authority provide long term support and accommodation to entrenched rough sleepers.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Crewe Alexandra 3 – 4 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town sign off their EFL Trophy group campaign in style by netting four times against Crewe at Gresty Road.
Read Article

Match Preview: Crewe Alexandra V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town are already through to the next round of the EFL Trophy, but manager Sam Ricketts will hope to build momentum heading into the weekend.
Read Article

FA Cup Round 1 Match Report: Cambridge United 0 – 2 Shrewsbury Town

There could be light at the end of the tunnel for Shrewsbury Town as they secure safe passage to the second round of the FA Cup.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Protolabs' direct metal laser sintering

Protolabs’ new e-commerce platform offers design engineers greater speed and flexibility

The world’s fastest digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and low-volume production parts has launched a revolutionary new e-commerce platform for the UK.
Read Article
The Matrix Capital team

Matrix Capital makes global award shortlist

A team of chartered financial planners from Bridgnorth is set to compete against experts on a global shortlist for a prestigious industry award.
Read Article
Alan Adams

Shropshire-based business psychologist named in UK’s top 50

A Shropshire-based business psychologist, who is dedicated to helping organisations achieve their ambitions for growth, is celebrating after being recognised as one of the top advisers in the country.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Read Article

Five-year-old from Telford wins place in national military calendar

A five-year-old from Telford has been chosen from more than a hundred children to feature in a national charity calendar.
Read Article
Grace Davies-Friend, Customer Assistant at Shrewsbury’s Tesco Extra

How Covid created a silent crisis for Shrewsbury Retail Assistant

Customer Assistant Grace who is hard of hearing shares the challenges she has faced when communicating with customers during the pandemic and helps to raise awareness.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre is going virtual this year. Photo: Ashleigh Cadet

Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre goes online for 2020

Start your festive season in true historical style as Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre goes virtual this year bringing all its Medieval magic and your Fayre favourites - online!
Read Article
Carolyn and Will Dorrell with Whisper the donkey

Hoo Farm forced to abandon annual Christmas event

Hoo Farm Animal Kingdom has announced that their Christmas event will not be operating this year.
Read Article
The Severn Valley Railway. Photo: SVR

Severn Valley Railway to close as second lockdown begins

Following the government announcement on Saturday about new national Covid-19 restrictions, the Severn Valley Railway will close from Thursday, 5 November until 2 December.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Jennifer Sibbald-Wall in front of some of the Albrighton's bee hives

First honey harvest is a sweet success for a Shropshire hotel

Staff at a Shropshire hotel are buzzing after taking delivery of their first batch of home-grown honey.
Read Article
Bethany Beeson and Chloe Cornall of That Bakers Treat

Students open their own bakery in Cockshutt

Two students from Shrewsbury Colleges Group have defied the odds and opened their own bakery in Ellesmere during the COVID pandemic.
Read Article
Janet Cooke, Owner of Kerry Vale Vineyard

New owners bring in their first vintage at Kerry Vale Vineyard

New owners at Shropshire based Kerry Vale Vineyard are celebrating their first Harvest.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
12.1 ° C
13 °
11.7 °
76 %
6.7kmh
75 %
Wed
12 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
10 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
13 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP