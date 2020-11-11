Free business advice on offer at lockdown webinar

Businesses can hear expert advice about the financial support on offer during the current lockdown at a free webinar taking place this week.

Shrewsbury BID (Business Improvement District) is hosting the free webinar, which is open to all businesses, on Thursday 12 November at 2pm.

The panel will include human resources specialist, Niamh Kelly of The HR Dept, Hayley Owen, Interim Head of Economic Growth at Shropshire Council, Kevin Lockwood, Manager of Shrewsbury Shopping Centres, and Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID.

They will be discussing the grants which are currently available, giving advice about what steps businesses should be taking, and answering any questions from business owners.

People can submit questions in advance by emailing info@shrewsburybid.co.uk, posting on Twitter using the hashtag #AskShrewsburyBID, or live during the webinar.

To sign up for the event, go to www.shrewsburybid.co.uk and look at the Upcoming Events section.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, business liaison at Shrewsbury BID, said webinars like this always proved popular.

“We have hosted a number of online events since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

“Many of our members run shops or hospitality businesses in the centre of Shrewsbury, and the pandemic has been an incredibly tough time.

“Webinars like this are a great way of finding out about the support which is available, as well as just being a good chance to hear from other traders about how they are coping and their concerns at the moment.

“The panel of experts have a great deal of knowledge and experience, so I am sure it will prove to be a useful session for everyone.”

