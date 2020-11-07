8.4 C
2020 Shropshire Chamber Business Awards finalists revealed

By Shropshire Live Business

The finalists have today been revealed for the 20th anniversary of the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards.

The event, which has become established as the largest on the Shropshire business calendar, is being delivered virtually this year with a live online stream on November 20.

The showpiece Company of the Year award will be decided between Oswestry-based alarm maker Aico, Shrewsbury-based DM Recruitment, and the 2017 champion, Reconomy of Telford.

Aico is shortlisted in a total of five categories, while there are two nominations for Reconomy. Last year’s Company of the Year, Knockin-based Pave Aways, is shortlisted this time for education and apprenticeships.

“We originally had plans for our largest ever awards event this summer, including a huge conference and exhibition, to mark the competition’s 20th anniversary,” said Shropshire Chamber chief executive Richard Sheehan.

“Clearly, this wasn’t possible in the current climate, but we were determined to create some form of event to reflect the amazing resilience and achievements of Shropshire businesses.

“We may only be crowning our winners virtually, instead of in person, but these awards will still deliver the usual top-level showcase for the amazing companies we have across all corners of our county.”

He added: “It has never been more important to celebrate the extraordinary adaptability, innovation and success that is Shropshire business.

“As usual, we have been amazed and delighted by the volume and quality of entries. Shortlisting each of these categories down to a final three has been a really tough task for our independent judges.”

There are a total of 10 awards up for grabs during the 2020 virtual awards ceremony – which is free to view, and will include plenty of audience participation, and a few special surprises.

Regular categories which are returning include Outstanding Customer Service, Best Small Business, Business In The Community, Best Manufacturer, and International Trade Through Export.

There are also new categories recognising excellence in Workplace Health & Wellbeing, Digital Innovation, Corporate And Environmental Responsibility, Education And Apprenticeships for businesses building important links with education.

The event will be live streamed from the TV studio at Yarrington in Shrewsbury, in compliance with all current Covid-19 guidelines.

Normally, a team of judges would be visiting each of the shortlisted finalists at their premises before deciding on a winner – this year, those ‘meetings’ are being held on Zoom over the next two weeks.

To register your free armchair seat for the 2020 Shropshire Chamber Business Awards, which starts at 6.30pm on Friday November 20, see www.shropshirebusinessawards.co.uk/register-to-view/

2020 Finalists

Company of the Year

– DM Recruitment
– Reconomy
– Aico

Education and Apprenticeships

– SWG
– Capgemini
– Pave Aways

Best Small Business

– Xscape Now!
– 7 Video
– LBS Commercial

Business in the Community

– Aico
– Telford College
– The Dyslexic Dyslexia Consultant

Workplace Health & Wellbeing

– Shrewsbury Colleges Group
– Zen Communications
– Aico

International Trade Through Export

– Aviramp
– Morris Lubricants
– Paso-Primero UK Ltd

Outstanding Customer Service

– Style Optique
– Aico
– G.N. Badley & Sons

Digital Innovation

– Yarrington
– Shoothill
– Derwen College

Corporate Environmental Responsibility

– Aico
– Reconomy
– Crown Plus

Best Manufacturer

– Coopers Gourmet Foods
– Busch UK Ltd
– HCI Systems

