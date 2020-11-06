9.8 C
Shropshire
Friday, November 6, 2020
Home Business

Webinar to help businesses harness power of additive manufacturing

By Shropshire Live Business

Business leaders can gain an insight into the benefits of utilising 3D printing from one of the UK’s leading additive manufacturing service providers at a webinar next week.

Mark Dickin, Additive Manufacturing and Moulding Engineering Manager at Ricoh 3D
Mark Dickin, Additive Manufacturing and Moulding Engineering Manager at Ricoh 3D

Interest in 3D printing has never been higher but industry leader Ricoh 3D claims that some businesses still do not fully understand the benefits the technology offers – and at their own risk, as the last few months have exposed development cycle and supply chain weaknesses.

For that reason, Ricoh 3D is offering a free webinar through their sister company Ricoh UK to demonstrate how additive manufacturing can offer flexibility, deliver cost and time savings and enhance quality control processes.

The webinar will take place on Tuesday 10 November at 11am GMT. Registration is now open.

Mark Dickin, Additive Manufacturing and Moulding Engineering Manager at Ricoh 3D, said: “This webinar offers an opportunity for business leaders to understand how an additive manufacturing service can benefit them without the need for capital expenditure commitments, resulting in a valuable de-risking exercise during uncertain times.

“There are numerous advantages associated with 3D printing and many OEMs now cannot ignore its role in keeping their business sustainable and resilient in the new reality, but it’s about knowing how and when to tap into the potential of this sometimes misunderstood technology.”

Don’t know where to start with integrating 3D printing into your production process? Confused by the jargon? Sceptical about the performance and range of 3D materials? Attendees will have the opportunity to see a range of use case applications and learn practical advice for integrating 3D printing into the manufacturing mix, including guidance on the material and technology selection process.

Ricoh’s in-house technologies cover SLS, MJF, FDM and injection moulding – along with cutting edge facilities for material characterisation, metrology and quality assurance.

This unique range of technologies gives Ricoh the flexibility to test and develop new materials and to create non-standard components and parts.

Over £1m has recently been invested into Ricoh 3D’s Centre of Excellence to expand Ricoh’s range of technologies, process controls and R&D capability.

Ricoh 3D normally welcomes hundreds of visitors from across a range of sectors every year for customer seminars, events and guided tours of the Telford site, which is also home to an extensive toner bottling plant, an assembly line for bespoke commercial printers and a remanufacturing operation. It also has its inkjet operation, which specialises in direct printing onto a variety of materials.

Those visits have been put on hold as restrictions retighten – but Ricoh 3D is now opening its doors virtually through webinars such as these.

Mark added: “At a time when British manufacturing is really being tested, 3D printing has proved its mettle as an agile and capable technology for localised and rapid turnaround production.

“We look forward to showing businesses how AM can revolutionise their processes.”

There is also the opportunity to talk to Ricoh’s experts about the application development, material characterisation and design support available.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Telford College - Employer incentives 1

Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
Read Article

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Stephen Carless

Telford man sentenced to 21 years in prison for attempted murder

A Telford man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for attempted murder and a witness to the attack has been honoured for his bravery.
Read Article

Motorcyclist dies following collision on A53 in Oakley Folly

A 21-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision on the A53 in Oakley Folly between Market Drayton and Loggerheads.
Read Article

Police seek fraud victim after cash is recovered

Police are appealing to the victim of a fraud offence to come forward after officers recovered a large amount of cash.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Margaret and Terry Thompson beside one of their Presentation Tables

Bridgnorth Golf Club: 2020 Mixed Open Greensomes Medal

84 players from 17 clubs took part in Bridgnorth Golf Club’s Mixed Open Greensomes Medal competition last week.
Read Article

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Burton Albion

Shrewsbury Town rescue a point in the dying embers of the match to end a run of five straight defeats.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Burton Albion

Tuesday evening could be judgement day for Sam Ricketts as Shrewsbury Town prepare for an early season ‘six pointer’ against Burton Albion.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

From left Rod Spiby, Bulleys, Liz Lowe, Morris Property and Richard Bradbury, Bulleys Bradbury

Agents appointed for new speculative industrial scheme at Hortonwood West

Morris Property has appointed Bulleys Bradbury as the agents for its new build industrial/distribution warehouse on the Hortonwood West Estate in Telford.
Read Article
Mark Ray, Photography & Media Manager at Reech

Reech Media appoints new Photography & Media Manager

Reech Media has announced the appointment of Mark Ray as Photography & Media Manager at the award-winning full-service marketing agency.
Read Article
Mark Dickin, Additive Manufacturing and Moulding Engineering Manager at Ricoh 3D

Webinar to help businesses harness power of additive manufacturing

Business leaders can gain an insight into the benefits of utilising 3D printing from one of the UK’s leading additive manufacturing service providers at a webinar next week.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Charity Annual Arts and Crafts Exhibition launches online for Christmas

Oswestry charity Qube has launched its annual Christmas Arts and Crafts exhibition with the option to purchase online during lockdown.
Read Article
High Sheriff Dean Harris calling on everyone in Shropshire to engage with World Homeless Day

High Sheriff to recognise inspiring young people in Shropshire

Inspirational young people from across the county have the chance to win a prestigious award handed out by the High Sheriff.
Read Article
Warmer Winter Appeal

Appeal ‘needed more than ever’ to help Shropshire households survive winter

A local charity that runs an annual campaign to support people who are struggling to stay warm in winter has said that help is needed ‘more than ever’ this year.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre is going virtual this year. Photo: Ashleigh Cadet

Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre goes online for 2020

Start your festive season in true historical style as Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre goes virtual this year bringing all its Medieval magic and your Fayre favourites - online!
Read Article
Carolyn and Will Dorrell with Whisper the donkey

Hoo Farm forced to abandon annual Christmas event

Hoo Farm Animal Kingdom has announced that their Christmas event will not be operating this year.
Read Article
The Severn Valley Railway. Photo: SVR

Severn Valley Railway to close as second lockdown begins

Following the government announcement on Saturday about new national Covid-19 restrictions, the Severn Valley Railway will close from Thursday, 5 November until 2 December.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Jennifer Sibbald-Wall in front of some of the Albrighton's bee hives

First honey harvest is a sweet success for a Shropshire hotel

Staff at a Shropshire hotel are buzzing after taking delivery of their first batch of home-grown honey.
Read Article
Bethany Beeson and Chloe Cornall of That Bakers Treat

Students open their own bakery in Cockshutt

Two students from Shrewsbury Colleges Group have defied the odds and opened their own bakery in Ellesmere during the COVID pandemic.
Read Article
Janet Cooke, Owner of Kerry Vale Vineyard

New owners bring in their first vintage at Kerry Vale Vineyard

New owners at Shropshire based Kerry Vale Vineyard are celebrating their first Harvest.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
haze
9.8 ° C
10 °
9.4 °
81 %
3.6kmh
20 %
Fri
9 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
14 °
Tue
13 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP