Webinar to help businesses harness power of additive manufacturing

Business leaders can gain an insight into the benefits of utilising 3D printing from one of the UK’s leading additive manufacturing service providers at a webinar next week.

Interest in 3D printing has never been higher but industry leader Ricoh 3D claims that some businesses still do not fully understand the benefits the technology offers – and at their own risk, as the last few months have exposed development cycle and supply chain weaknesses.

For that reason, Ricoh 3D is offering a free webinar through their sister company Ricoh UK to demonstrate how additive manufacturing can offer flexibility, deliver cost and time savings and enhance quality control processes.

The webinar will take place on Tuesday 10 November at 11am GMT. Registration is now open.

Mark Dickin, Additive Manufacturing and Moulding Engineering Manager at Ricoh 3D, said: “This webinar offers an opportunity for business leaders to understand how an additive manufacturing service can benefit them without the need for capital expenditure commitments, resulting in a valuable de-risking exercise during uncertain times.

“There are numerous advantages associated with 3D printing and many OEMs now cannot ignore its role in keeping their business sustainable and resilient in the new reality, but it’s about knowing how and when to tap into the potential of this sometimes misunderstood technology.”

Don’t know where to start with integrating 3D printing into your production process? Confused by the jargon? Sceptical about the performance and range of 3D materials? Attendees will have the opportunity to see a range of use case applications and learn practical advice for integrating 3D printing into the manufacturing mix, including guidance on the material and technology selection process.

Ricoh’s in-house technologies cover SLS, MJF, FDM and injection moulding – along with cutting edge facilities for material characterisation, metrology and quality assurance.

This unique range of technologies gives Ricoh the flexibility to test and develop new materials and to create non-standard components and parts.

Over £1m has recently been invested into Ricoh 3D’s Centre of Excellence to expand Ricoh’s range of technologies, process controls and R&D capability.

Ricoh 3D normally welcomes hundreds of visitors from across a range of sectors every year for customer seminars, events and guided tours of the Telford site, which is also home to an extensive toner bottling plant, an assembly line for bespoke commercial printers and a remanufacturing operation. It also has its inkjet operation, which specialises in direct printing onto a variety of materials.

Those visits have been put on hold as restrictions retighten – but Ricoh 3D is now opening its doors virtually through webinars such as these.

Mark added: “At a time when British manufacturing is really being tested, 3D printing has proved its mettle as an agile and capable technology for localised and rapid turnaround production.

“We look forward to showing businesses how AM can revolutionise their processes.”

There is also the opportunity to talk to Ricoh’s experts about the application development, material characterisation and design support available.

