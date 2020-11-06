Reech Media appoints new Photography & Media Manager

Reech Media has announced the appointment of Mark Ray as Photography & Media Manager at the award-winning full-service marketing agency.

Mark Ray, Photography & Media Manager at Reech

Since founded in 2009, the agency has grown from a one-man-band to a team of industry experts. Located on Shrewsbury Business Park.

Mark joins Reech as a result of increased client demand for photography and

videography. Working alongside the internal Design, Digital and Client Relationship Teams, Mark will oversee all elements of both client and in-house photography and

videography. With experience in graphic design, Mark will also support all social media campaigns and paid advertising by filming and editing animated videos and short films to help local businesses boost their online presence.

Mark comes from a strong marketing background and has an impressive portfolio from travelling the world, having spent time exploring mainland Europe, New Zealand and South-East Asia. Following his Film Production studies at the University of Worcester, Mark has previously worked as a freelance photographer and has completed a Graphic Design and Photography internship in Auckland, New Zealand.



Commenting on his new role, Mark said: “With an increasing demand for photography

and video, now is a really exciting time to be joining the team at Reech. Professional,

high-impact photography is one of the wisest investments you can make and I’m

looking forward to helping many local businesses gain more exposure.”

