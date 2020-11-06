9.8 C
Reech Media appoints new Photography & Media Manager

By Shropshire Live Business

Reech Media has announced the appointment of Mark Ray as Photography & Media Manager at the award-winning full-service marketing agency.

Mark Ray, Photography & Media Manager at Reech

Since founded in 2009, the agency has grown from a one-man-band to a team of industry experts. Located on Shrewsbury Business Park.

Mark joins Reech as a result of increased client demand for photography and
videography. Working alongside the internal Design, Digital and Client Relationship Teams, Mark will oversee all elements of both client and in-house photography and
videography. With experience in graphic design, Mark will also support all social media campaigns and paid advertising by filming and editing animated videos and short films to help local businesses boost their online presence.

Mark comes from a strong marketing background and has an impressive portfolio from travelling the world, having spent time exploring mainland Europe, New Zealand and South-East Asia. Following his Film Production studies at the University of Worcester, Mark has previously worked as a freelance photographer and has completed a Graphic Design and Photography internship in Auckland, New Zealand.

Commenting on his new role, Mark said: “With an increasing demand for photography
and video, now is a really exciting time to be joining the team at Reech. Professional,
high-impact photography is one of the wisest investments you can make and I’m
looking forward to helping many local businesses gain more exposure.”

Shropshire Live Business
From left Rod Spiby, Bulleys, Liz Lowe, Morris Property and Richard Bradbury, Bulleys Bradbury

Agents appointed for new speculative industrial scheme at Hortonwood West

Morris Property has appointed Bulleys Bradbury as the agents for its new build industrial/distribution warehouse on the Hortonwood West Estate in Telford.
Read Article
Mark Dickin, Additive Manufacturing and Moulding Engineering Manager at Ricoh 3D

Webinar to help businesses harness power of additive manufacturing

Business leaders can gain an insight into the benefits of utilising 3D printing from one of the UK’s leading additive manufacturing service providers at a webinar next week.
Read Article
Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre is going virtual this year. Photo: Ashleigh Cadet

Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre goes online for 2020

Start your festive season in true historical style as Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre goes virtual this year bringing all its Medieval magic and your Fayre favourites - online!
Read Article
Carolyn and Will Dorrell with Whisper the donkey

Hoo Farm forced to abandon annual Christmas event

Hoo Farm Animal Kingdom has announced that their Christmas event will not be operating this year.
Read Article
The Severn Valley Railway. Photo: SVR

Severn Valley Railway to close as second lockdown begins

Following the government announcement on Saturday about new national Covid-19 restrictions, the Severn Valley Railway will close from Thursday, 5 November until 2 December.
Read Article
