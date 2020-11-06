Agents appointed for new speculative industrial scheme at Hortonwood West

Morris Property has appointed Bulleys Bradbury as the agents for its new build industrial/distribution warehouse on the Hortonwood West Estate in Telford.

From left Rod Spiby, Bulleys, Liz Lowe, Morris Property and Richard Bradbury, Bulleys Bradbury

Named as Paragon Point, the new development will provide 37,900 ft² and can be split into two units of 17,900ft ²and 20,000 ft².

Liz Lowe, Head of Estates at Morris Property commented: ‘We are delighted to have the experience and local knowledge that Rod and Richard from Bulley’s Bradbury bring to the scheme and we look forward to working with them on bringing forward this development.

Liz continued: “This is a great opportunity for buyers and tenants to grow their business at this prestigious business park which has excellent links to junctions 4 and 5 of the M54. The buildings are being constructed to a ‘shell’ finish so occupiers have a blank canvas to work with, ensuring the internal configuration reflects their specific operational requirements. It will meet the demand for quality industrial space in the Telford area.”

The design of the site enables both units to have a substantial yard and plenty of on-site parking with electric charging points. As new builds they will offer energy efficient accommodation and bespoke fit out works maybe undertaken by Morris Property by separate agreement. Morris Property have already built around 250,000 ft² at Hortonwood West on behalf of Telford & Wrekin Council and a number of private occupiers.

Bulley’s Bradbury are well established industrial agents working within Telford and the West Midlands conurbations for over 50 years with Bulleys, acting for clients which range from private individuals to UK and International Corporates. These include the likes of Aberdeen Property Investors, P&O Estates, BT, Fruit of the Loom, Grainger & Worralland a variety of local authorities to include Telford & Wrekin Council, Homes England and Shropshire County Council.

Rod Spiby from Bulleys said: “There has been a significant shortage of brand new industrial premises in the Telford area for many years due to an over supply of existing buildings, but this radically changed a few years ago and despite the Covid-19 virus, demand for quality new space remains at an all-time high. Most of the employment land has now been sold and this offers one of very few opportunities to secure high quality premises which can be adapted to meet specific occupation requirements.”

Richard Bradbury added: “We are delighted to be working with Morris Property on this exciting project having acted in the sale of the land. Morris Property have built many of the new buildings constructed in Telford in recent years and they provide a high quality building at a very competitive price, well received by occupiers. Enquiries for these units are already very strong and we do not expect them to be available for long so please contact us if you have a requirement which may match the building sizes in this excellent popular location.”

The site has now been levelled and is ready for construction to start.

