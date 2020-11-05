TSR appointed as letting agents for office space at Shrewsbury’s iconic Flaxmill Maltings

Four floors of office space at Shrewsbury’s Flaxmill Maltings will be unveiled next year, with Shropshire surveyors Towler Shaw Roberts appointed as the letting agents.

Alastair Godfrey, left, project lead at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings for Historic England, and Toby Shaw, the head of agency for Towler Shaw Roberts

More than 25,000 sq ft of office space will be available within the historic Main Mill building – the world’s first iron-framed building and forerunner of the modern day skyscraper.

As restoration of this iconic landmark continues, Toby Shaw, a partner at TSR, said the firm are delighted to have been chosen by site owners Historic England to market the new offices on the upper four floors of the Main Mill.

The regeneration of the Main Mill has been supported by a substantial grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, with its former chairman Sir Peter Luff describing the Flaxmill Maltings as “the most important building of the modern age.”

The new offices will be ready for occupation by the autumn of 2021, with Mr Shaw expecting a high level of interest.

He said: “We are extremely pleased to have been appointed by Historic England as letting agents and it follows a very detailed tendering process.

“It’s a real coup for us as a firm and we are delighted that our reputation, experience and the regional coverage we provide has been recognised.

“We will be responsible for office lettings on the first, second, third and fourth floors of the Main Mill, available either on a floor by floor basis, or in smaller suites to suit the individual requirements of occupiers.

“The Main Mill provides a total area in excess of 25,000 sq ft over four floors, and it will offer a unique and attractive work space for businesses and individuals.”

The scheme is supported by community and activity facilities, including a new visitor/experience centre on the ground floor, opening to the public in Spring 2022 and operated by the Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings, to tell the story of the Flaxmill Maltings role in the industrial revolution and in world architecture.

The ground floor of the Main Mill will include a café, with the site at Spring Gardens, north of Shrewsbury town centre, also including a car park for almost 100 vehicles.

Mr Shaw added: “This is a project of international significance right here in Shrewsbury and it is tremendously exciting for the town.

“As a firm, we are proud to be involved in attracting businesses to such an important and historic building.”

Alastair Godfrey, project lead at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings for Historic England, said: “The appointment of Towler Shaw Roberts is a real milestone and we’re delighted to have them on board as the letting agents for the upper floors of the Main Mill.

“We are pleased to have an agent with an excellent reputation in the region. The Towler Shaw Roberts team are local to Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings and understand the uniqueness of this historic building and what it has to offer to potential tenants.

“Historic England’s vision is that the revitalised site will become a new learning and enterprise quarter for Shrewsbury and that this commercial opportunity will help drive the town’s renaissance as a regional economic hub, as it was when Shropshire led the way in the Industrial Revolution.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...