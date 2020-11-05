Historic award success for Shropshire financial expert

A Shropshire financial expert has made history by becoming the first person to win a prestigious national award – twice.

Robin Melley, from Matrix Capital Limited, in Bridgnorth, has been named by the Personal Finance Society as the winner of this year’s Chartered Financial Planner of the Year Award.

And his latest success, follows his previous win in 2013, which catapulted him into the national limelight.

“I am absolutely overwhelmed to have won the award for the second time – it’s a fantastic honour to win against such incredible colleagues who made the shortlist, and I’m determined to make a real difference to the financial planning profession during my 12 months as the title holder.

“Having won before, and having narrowly missed out on the title on two other occasions, I knew how much hard work it took to impress the judges, and it is a tough process – particularly the case study stage – but it’s incredibly worthwhile.

“Now, after my latest win, I have a strange mix of emotions including pride, joy, and the feeling that I have just landed the best job in the world.

“I want to use my 12 months as the award holder to work with The Personal Finance Society to raise awareness of financial vulnerability in the UK as it is a growing problem.

“My aim will be to help fellow professionals learn more about how to recognise the issue, and to start to shift public perception so that financial planners and financial advisers are viewed as a safe pair of hands in society.”

The awards ceremony took place online, in the first event of its kind for the PFS, hosted by TV presenter Stephen Mulhern.

Robin is among more than 7,000 registered chartered financial planners across the UK. Chartered status is the gold standard for the financial planning profession, and to be named as the top adviser means being recognised as the best of the best.

PFS chief executive Keith Richards said: “The Society’s awards recognise excellence in examinations and the Chartered Financial Planner of the Year award is our highest accolade.

“With the Personal Finance Society membership standing at 40,000 and chartered financial planning firms exceeding 700, all our finalists proved they have what it takes to stand out in an incredibly competitive environment.”

