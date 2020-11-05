Charities to benefit from law firm’s pumpkin carving fundraiser

A Shrewsbury law firm has raised £250 for two children’s charities after encouraging people across the region to show off their pumpkin carving skills.

People showed off their pumpkin carving skills for the #AaronandPumpkins competition

Staff at Aaron & Partners got creative for the Halloween weekend and encouraged others to show off their pumpkin creations via social media for the chance to win a hamper of prizes.

Helen Johnson, Business Development Manager at Aaron & Partners said: “The #AaronandPumpkins competition was an idea we had as a team to help raise money for two fantastic causes while also allowing people to celebrate Halloween virtually.

“It’s been a challenging year for so many people, so we felt that a bit of light relief would be well received, and we were really pleased to see so many individuals and businesses get involved.

“Every year we pride ourselves on the support we offer local charities, but COVID-19 has made fundraising particularly tough in 2020. We know the money we raised for each charity will be put to good use and we’ll carry on doing as much as we can to support them.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...