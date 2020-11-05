7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, November 5, 2020
Chance for Shrewsbury traders to put themselves in shop window

By Shropshire Live Business

Businesses in Shrewsbury are getting the chance to put themselves in the shop window with a special Christmas competition thanks to a collaboration between two local groups. 

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury Business Chamber Chairman with Seb Slater, of Shrewsbury BID getting into the festive spirit
Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury Business Chamber Chairman with Seb Slater, of Shrewsbury BID getting into the festive spirit

Shrewsbury Business Chamber has joined forces with Shrewsbury BID to expand the annual Christmas Window competition – and anyone with a shop window in the town is being urged to take part. 

The chamber has organised a bi-annual window dressing event in the town for a number of years, inviting large and small businesses to decorate their window frontages to a specific theme. 

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury Business Chamber Chairman, said he hoped this year’s competition, which has a theme of ‘get cosy’, would provide some Christmas cheer in challenging times. 

He said: “We are delighted to announce this partnership with Shrewsbury BID and the Christmas window competition will hopefully be the first of many for years to come. 

“Clearly the closure of non-essential shops throughout November is a blow, but we wanted to carry on with the competition as a lot of shops will be continuing with click and collect services. 

“People will still be able to come into Shrewsbury to collect their orders from shops, and we hope a range of decorated windows will be a welcome addition to the town centre. 

“We would urge anyone coming into Shrewsbury to have a good look at the shop windows before helping to decide the winner by entering the public vote.” 

There are three categories: Class 1 – Smaller Shops (up to 18ft wide); Class 2 – Larger Shops (more than 18ft wide); Class 3 – Charity Shops. Certificates will be awarded for the winner and runner-up in each category and also a prize awarded to the overall winner.  

Winners will be decided in three ways: Votes from Shrewsbury Business Chamber members, a public vote with people having the opportunity until December 11 to vote for their favourite, and a random selection from a member of the public who has voted for their favourite shop. 

Seb Slater, of Shrewsbury BID, said: “Shop window decorations are an excellent way to add colour to the town and raise the mood of people – even more so at the moment. 

“The Chamber has organised a successful competition for some years now, it has always proved a valuable addition to the town and we are delighted to join forces with them and hopefully encourage as many people as possible to get involved.” 

Town centre shops and businesses can enter the competition up until the closing date of November 29. 

Sign up is free and businesses can enter by uploading a photograph of their window at shrewsburybid.co.uk/christmas-window

Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Alastair Godfrey, left, project lead at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings for Historic England, and Toby Shaw, the head of agency for Towler Shaw Roberts

TSR appointed as letting agents for office space at Shrewsbury’s iconic Flaxmill Maltings

Four floors of office space at Shrewsbury's Flaxmill Maltings will be unveiled next year, with Shropshire surveyors Towler Shaw Roberts appointed as the letting agents.
Read Article
Chance for Shrewsbury traders to put themselves in shop window

Businesses in Shrewsbury are getting the chance to put themselves in the shop window with a special Christmas competition thanks to a collaboration between two local groups.
Read Article
Gill Eatough with Graham Guest of Telford College – one of more than 40 organisations supporting the Virtual Careers Festival

New ‘virtual careers festival’ for Shropshire students

More than 1,400 students will get the chance to take part in the first ever virtual careers festival of its kind, thanks to an educational trust in Telford.
Read Article
Features

Features

Charity Annual Arts and Crafts Exhibition launches online for Christmas

Oswestry charity Qube has launched its annual Christmas Arts and Crafts exhibition with the option to purchase online during lockdown.
Read Article
High Sheriff Dean Harris calling on everyone in Shropshire to engage with World Homeless Day

High Sheriff to recognise inspiring young people in Shropshire

Inspirational young people from across the county have the chance to win a prestigious award handed out by the High Sheriff.
Read Article
Warmer Winter Appeal

Appeal ‘needed more than ever’ to help Shropshire households survive winter

A local charity that runs an annual campaign to support people who are struggling to stay warm in winter has said that help is needed ‘more than ever’ this year.
Read Article
Entertainment

Entertainment

Carolyn and Will Dorrell with Whisper the donkey

Hoo Farm forced to abandon annual Christmas event

Hoo Farm Animal Kingdom has announced that their Christmas event will not be operating this year.
Read Article
The Severn Valley Railway. Photo: SVR

Severn Valley Railway to close as second lockdown begins

Following the government announcement on Saturday about new national Covid-19 restrictions, the Severn Valley Railway will close from Thursday, 5 November until 2 December.
Read Article
Brad Fitt on stage in Aladdin at Theatre Severn last Christmas. Photo: Pamela Raith Photography

Shropshire’s favourite Dame returns to Shrewsbury for Christmas

Legendary Panto Dame Brad Fitt will return to Theatre Severn this Christmas with a specially written festive show for pantomime fans.
Read Article
Taste

Taste

Jennifer Sibbald-Wall in front of some of the Albrighton's bee hives

First honey harvest is a sweet success for a Shropshire hotel

Staff at a Shropshire hotel are buzzing after taking delivery of their first batch of home-grown honey.
Read Article
Bethany Beeson and Chloe Cornall of That Bakers Treat

Students open their own bakery in Cockshutt

Two students from Shrewsbury Colleges Group have defied the odds and opened their own bakery in Ellesmere during the COVID pandemic.
Read Article
Janet Cooke, Owner of Kerry Vale Vineyard

New owners bring in their first vintage at Kerry Vale Vineyard

New owners at Shropshire based Kerry Vale Vineyard are celebrating their first Harvest.
Read Article
