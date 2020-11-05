Chance for Shrewsbury traders to put themselves in shop window

Businesses in Shrewsbury are getting the chance to put themselves in the shop window with a special Christmas competition thanks to a collaboration between two local groups.

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury Business Chamber Chairman with Seb Slater, of Shrewsbury BID getting into the festive spirit

Shrewsbury Business Chamber has joined forces with Shrewsbury BID to expand the annual Christmas Window competition – and anyone with a shop window in the town is being urged to take part.

The chamber has organised a bi-annual window dressing event in the town for a number of years, inviting large and small businesses to decorate their window frontages to a specific theme.

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury Business Chamber Chairman, said he hoped this year’s competition, which has a theme of ‘get cosy’, would provide some Christmas cheer in challenging times.

He said: “We are delighted to announce this partnership with Shrewsbury BID and the Christmas window competition will hopefully be the first of many for years to come.

“Clearly the closure of non-essential shops throughout November is a blow, but we wanted to carry on with the competition as a lot of shops will be continuing with click and collect services.

“People will still be able to come into Shrewsbury to collect their orders from shops, and we hope a range of decorated windows will be a welcome addition to the town centre.

“We would urge anyone coming into Shrewsbury to have a good look at the shop windows before helping to decide the winner by entering the public vote.”

There are three categories: Class 1 – Smaller Shops (up to 18ft wide); Class 2 – Larger Shops (more than 18ft wide); Class 3 – Charity Shops. Certificates will be awarded for the winner and runner-up in each category and also a prize awarded to the overall winner.

Winners will be decided in three ways: Votes from Shrewsbury Business Chamber members, a public vote with people having the opportunity until December 11 to vote for their favourite, and a random selection from a member of the public who has voted for their favourite shop.

Seb Slater, of Shrewsbury BID, said: “Shop window decorations are an excellent way to add colour to the town and raise the mood of people – even more so at the moment.

“The Chamber has organised a successful competition for some years now, it has always proved a valuable addition to the town and we are delighted to join forces with them and hopefully encourage as many people as possible to get involved.”

Town centre shops and businesses can enter the competition up until the closing date of November 29.

Sign up is free and businesses can enter by uploading a photograph of their window at shrewsburybid.co.uk/christmas-window

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...