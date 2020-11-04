8.2 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Home Business

Shropshire law firm scoops top rankings in leading legal guide

By Shropshire Live Business

FBC Manby Bowdler’s family and agriculture & rural affairs teams in Shropshire are officially among the best in the UK, according to a new prestigious guide to the country’s top legal talent.

Anne Thomson and Sarah Baugh
Anne Thomson and Sarah Baugh

The 2021 Chambers guide singles out the two departments as having achieved the highest tier Band 1, with five lawyers ranked as ‘Ranked Individuals’ in the latest UK edition.

Head of the Shrewsbury-based Agriculture team, Sarah Baugh, was recognised as being adept at advising landed estate clients and other landowners on their property and business assets, including succession and tax planning matters. The guide praises her as a “very accomplished transactional lawyer,” while another comment highlighted Sarah’s “strong industry knowledge and collaborative approach.”

She was joined on the ranking list by Partner Tom Devey, recognised for his expertise in agriculture and rural land transactions, partnership agreements and development matters and consultant Steven Corfield, named as a ‘senior statesperson’.

Telford-based Anne Thomson, lead partner within the Family & Matrimonial department, was once again awarded the highest Band 1 ranking with the guide acknowledging her expertise in negotiation as a “practical problem-solver who is very easy to work with” adding that her ” financial remedy skills are second to none.” 

Anne was joined by colleague Philip Cowell as a ranked individual who regularly acts for clients on claims involving business assets and property portfolios.

The firm’s Wolverhampton-based family law team were also recognised in the guide for providing advice on financial disputes in the context of divorce and cohabitation conflicts and providing an impressive breadth of service.

The firm’s Litigation team also ranked in the guide, with Partner Guy Birkett named as a “fantastic lawyer with a pragmatic mind,” and his colleague Partner Charlotte Clode attracting praise for her “clear, concise and no-nonsense” approach to litigation as an ‘Up and Coming” ranked individual.

Managing Director Neil Lloyd said: “Chambers is a respected guide to the top legal talent in the country and we’re delighted to have our teams across Shropshire and the wider Midlands recognised in this edition.

“Our aim is always to deliver the best service and legal advice to our clients and it is clear from the reviews and comments in the guide that we are doing this day in, day out.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Telford College - Employer incentives 1

Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
Read Article

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Castle Street could be re-energised as a distinctive and inviting culture, business and leisure destination within Shrewsbury

Plans unveiled to transform Shrewsbury’s Castle Street

Plans have been unveiled to transform Shrewsbury’s Castle Street into “The Castle Quarter” - with a range of ideas put forward to make the area more welcoming and distinctive.
Read Article
Carol Davies, Mayor of Wellington Patricia Fairclough and Billy Morris

Twins’ dedication to charity earns national praise

Twin sisters from Telford have received a national award from Cancer Research UK in recognition of their outstanding volunteering contribution.
Read Article

Woman in critical condition following south Shropshire collision

A woman remains in hospital in a critical condition following a collision in south Shropshire on Friday evening.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Burton Albion

Shrewsbury Town rescue a point in the dying embers of the match to end a run of five straight defeats.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Burton Albion

Tuesday evening could be judgement day for Sam Ricketts as Shrewsbury Town prepare for an early season ‘six pointer’ against Burton Albion.
Read Article

Match Report: Peterborough United 5 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town’s dreadful run of league form shows no signs of abating as they are thrashed by promotion hopefuls Peterborough United.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

The new app launched by Turas Accountants

Shropshire accountancy firm launches new app

A Shropshire accountancy firm has launched a new software app to help small businesses keep on top of their bookkeeping.
Read Article
Dena Evans and Rob Hughes from Reech with Mia Carter (centre) from Shropshire Chamber of Commerce

Reech become Corporate Members of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce

Reech, a full-service marketing agency based in Shrewsbury, has been selected to become 2021 Corporate Members of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce.
Read Article
High Street in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury traders open late for customers

Traders in Shrewsbury are staying positive and opening late this evening to give shoppers as much time as possible to buy their Christmas gifts before the latest lockdown.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Charity Annual Arts and Crafts Exhibition launches online for Christmas

Oswestry charity Qube has launched its annual Christmas Arts and Crafts exhibition with the option to purchase online during lockdown.
Read Article
High Sheriff Dean Harris calling on everyone in Shropshire to engage with World Homeless Day

High Sheriff to recognise inspiring young people in Shropshire

Inspirational young people from across the county have the chance to win a prestigious award handed out by the High Sheriff.
Read Article
Warmer Winter Appeal

Appeal ‘needed more than ever’ to help Shropshire households survive winter

A local charity that runs an annual campaign to support people who are struggling to stay warm in winter has said that help is needed ‘more than ever’ this year.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Carolyn and Will Dorrell with Whisper the donkey

Hoo Farm forced to abandon annual Christmas event

Hoo Farm Animal Kingdom has announced that their Christmas event will not be operating this year.
Read Article
The Severn Valley Railway. Photo: SVR

Severn Valley Railway to close as second lockdown begins

Following the government announcement on Saturday about new national Covid-19 restrictions, the Severn Valley Railway will close from Thursday, 5 November until 2 December.
Read Article
Brad Fitt on stage in Aladdin at Theatre Severn last Christmas. Photo: Pamela Raith Photography

Shropshire’s favourite Dame returns to Shrewsbury for Christmas

Legendary Panto Dame Brad Fitt will return to Theatre Severn this Christmas with a specially written festive show for pantomime fans.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Jennifer Sibbald-Wall in front of some of the Albrighton's bee hives

First honey harvest is a sweet success for a Shropshire hotel

Staff at a Shropshire hotel are buzzing after taking delivery of their first batch of home-grown honey.
Read Article
Bethany Beeson and Chloe Cornall of That Bakers Treat

Students open their own bakery in Cockshutt

Two students from Shrewsbury Colleges Group have defied the odds and opened their own bakery in Ellesmere during the COVID pandemic.
Read Article
Janet Cooke, Owner of Kerry Vale Vineyard

New owners bring in their first vintage at Kerry Vale Vineyard

New owners at Shropshire based Kerry Vale Vineyard are celebrating their first Harvest.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
8.2 ° C
9 °
7.2 °
81 %
2.1kmh
75 %
Wed
7 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
10 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP