Shropshire law firm scoops top rankings in leading legal guide

FBC Manby Bowdler’s family and agriculture & rural affairs teams in Shropshire are officially among the best in the UK, according to a new prestigious guide to the country’s top legal talent.

Anne Thomson and Sarah Baugh

The 2021 Chambers guide singles out the two departments as having achieved the highest tier Band 1, with five lawyers ranked as ‘Ranked Individuals’ in the latest UK edition.

Head of the Shrewsbury-based Agriculture team, Sarah Baugh, was recognised as being adept at advising landed estate clients and other landowners on their property and business assets, including succession and tax planning matters. The guide praises her as a “very accomplished transactional lawyer,” while another comment highlighted Sarah’s “strong industry knowledge and collaborative approach.”

She was joined on the ranking list by Partner Tom Devey, recognised for his expertise in agriculture and rural land transactions, partnership agreements and development matters and consultant Steven Corfield, named as a ‘senior statesperson’.

Telford-based Anne Thomson, lead partner within the Family & Matrimonial department, was once again awarded the highest Band 1 ranking with the guide acknowledging her expertise in negotiation as a “practical problem-solver who is very easy to work with” adding that her ” financial remedy skills are second to none.”

Anne was joined by colleague Philip Cowell as a ranked individual who regularly acts for clients on claims involving business assets and property portfolios.

The firm’s Wolverhampton-based family law team were also recognised in the guide for providing advice on financial disputes in the context of divorce and cohabitation conflicts and providing an impressive breadth of service.

The firm’s Litigation team also ranked in the guide, with Partner Guy Birkett named as a “fantastic lawyer with a pragmatic mind,” and his colleague Partner Charlotte Clode attracting praise for her “clear, concise and no-nonsense” approach to litigation as an ‘Up and Coming” ranked individual.

Managing Director Neil Lloyd said: “Chambers is a respected guide to the top legal talent in the country and we’re delighted to have our teams across Shropshire and the wider Midlands recognised in this edition.

“Our aim is always to deliver the best service and legal advice to our clients and it is clear from the reviews and comments in the guide that we are doing this day in, day out.”

