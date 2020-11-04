Shropshire accountancy firm launches new app

A Shropshire accountancy firm has launched a new software app to help small businesses keep on top of their bookkeeping.

The new app launched by Turas Accountants

The app has been introduced by Telford based company Turas Accountants headed by Helen Columb. The app is available to all small businesses and self-employed people with extra features built in for Turas clients.

Helen explained that the UK tax system was moving increasingly towards a digital only system with the introduction of Making Tax Digital for VAT (MTDfV), and the roll out of Making Tax Digital for Income Tax in the near future.

“We are always looking for ways to make life easier for not only our clients but also for anyone running their own business.

“So, we’ve joined forces with MyAccountants to offer this app which provides everything you need to monitor, calculate and securely store the information you need for your business accounts,” she said.

The new app includes a GPS mileage tracker, a document and receipts scanner, a tax calculator, personal reminders and direct links to the HMRC website for the latest news and analysis.

It also features an income manager which captures invoices and payments to give small businesses instant access to their cash flow information.

Turas clients will get extra features including links to accounting software Xero and Kashflow, access to secure documents requiring electronic signatures, plus a Turas message centre.

“One of the most important features of the app is that it stores all your business information securely in one place. It means you have all the information you need to send to your accountant with the peace of mind that it is stored safely. And what’s more, we’ve given it a thorough test run and it’s very simple to use,” said Helen.

