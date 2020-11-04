Reech become Corporate Members of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce

Reech, a full-service marketing agency based in Shrewsbury, has been selected to become 2021 Corporate Members of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce.

Dena Evans and Rob Hughes from Reech with Mia Carter (centre) from Shropshire Chamber of Commerce

Having originally joined the Chamber as entry-level Members in 2011, Reech have become Corporate Members in celebration of ten years’ association with the Chamber.

Representing the industry, Reech will be the only Marketing Agency to join the exclusive initiative – with only ten Corporate Memberships available in total.

Recognised locally, nationally and internationally, the enhanced Corporate Membership includes enrollment to a Senior Management Training Programme, priority access to additional training places, events and exclusive sponsorship opportunities.

With services including Branding and Design, SEO and Social Media, and Web Design and Development, Reech has helped hundreds of local organisations stand out from the crowd, including Shrewsbury Town Football Club, Fletcher Homes, Nock Deighton, Montgomery Waters, and Salop Caravan Sites.

Rob Hughes, Managing Director of Reech, said: “Reech is in Shropshire, for Shropshire. Whether our team are designing a new brand identity or a bespoke WordPress website, we are passionate about helping local businesses enhance their marketing. Continuing to support the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce by becoming Corporate Members will allow us to proactively seek opportunities to work with other Shropshire-based businesses and charities.”

