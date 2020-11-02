Urban B launches flagship creative collaboration store in Oswestry

Urban B, the Shropshire based family business that specialises in contemporary home décor is opening their flagship store in Beatrice Street, Oswestry.

Under One Roof in Beatrice Street, Oswestry

The new market town shop, which is a collaboration with several other creative artists named Under One Roof will be officially opened by His Worship Mayor Duncan Kerr on Wednesday 4 November with doors open until 8pm.

The shop will feature polished concrete bespoke designs from Urban B along with 20 other small businesses and artists all offering handcrafted and unique locally made products.

Passionate interior and exterior design creators Lauren, Sarah and Josh are championing creative independents with the new shop on the Welsh border.

Sarah Wright commented ahead of the opening; “We are really excited to be opening our very first flagship store. This is an excellent opportunity for us to work with many incredible artists and help to showcase the homegrown talent.

“Under One Roof will be a place for people to come to find the very best locally made luxury homewares, bespoke jewellery, organic wellness products, plus a wide range of clothing, stationery and fine gifts.”

The opening of this brand new shop comes at a great time for the people of Oswestry and surrounding villages to support the local talent and in time for Christmas.

Whilst doors at the new shop will be closed from Thursday due to lockdown restrictions products will be listed on its Instagram page so people can do a click and collect or order with free local delivery.

