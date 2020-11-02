10.4 C
Shropshire
Monday, November 2, 2020
Urban B launches flagship creative collaboration store in Oswestry

By Shropshire Live Business

Urban B, the Shropshire based family business that specialises in contemporary home décor is opening their flagship store in Beatrice Street, Oswestry.

Under One Roof in Beatrice Street, Oswestry

The new market town shop, which is a collaboration with several other creative artists named Under One Roof will be officially opened by His Worship Mayor Duncan Kerr on Wednesday 4 November with doors open until 8pm.

The shop will feature polished concrete bespoke designs from Urban B along with 20 other small businesses and artists all offering handcrafted and unique locally made products.

Passionate interior and exterior design creators Lauren, Sarah and Josh are championing creative independents with the new shop on the Welsh border.

Sarah Wright commented ahead of the opening; “We are really excited to be opening our very first flagship store. This is an excellent opportunity for us to work with many incredible artists and help to showcase the homegrown talent.

“Under One Roof will be a place for people to come to find the very best locally made luxury homewares, bespoke jewellery, organic wellness products, plus a wide range of clothing, stationery and fine gifts.”

The opening of this brand new shop comes at a great time for the people of Oswestry and surrounding villages to support the local talent and in time for Christmas.

Whilst doors at the new shop will be closed from Thursday due to lockdown restrictions products will be listed on its Instagram page so people can do a click and collect or order with free local delivery.

Telford College - Employer incentives 1

Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
News

News

Shropshire Council’s Shirehall headquarters in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

Coronavirus: Shropshire Council vows to support residents and businesses during new lockdown

Shropshire Council has vowed to support residents and businesses after the Government announced a new four-week national Lockdown to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a press conference on Saturday evening

Coronavirus: Second national lockdown to come into force on Thursday

Pubs, bars, restaurants and non-essential retail in England will close from Thursday in a bid to tackle the rising number of Covid-19 cases.
The Edwardian school building is not part of the demolition plans

Council receives funding to regenerate former New College site

Telford & Wrekin Council has been awarded nearly two and a half million pounds to support a new mixed use development at the former New College site in Wellington.
Sport

Sport

Match Report: Peterborough United 5 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town’s dreadful run of league form shows no signs of abating as they are thrashed by promotion hopefuls Peterborough United.
Match Preview: Peterborough United v Shrewsbury Town

Sam Ricketts will be hoping that his side can arrest their poor run of form when they travel to London Road.
Former Shrewsbury Town favourite hails the return of Marc Pugh

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Dave Hibbert has hailed the signing of his ex-teammate Marc Pugh – describing his return as a ‘real coup.’
Business

Business

Managing Director James Worthington

Shropshire company prepares for a positive future post first lockdown

A uniform and workwear specialist based in Telford has announced an investment programme which will help them double their sales within the next 5 years.
Citizen’s Director of Signature New Homes, Michael Park, Citizen Development Project Manager, Natalie Littlehales, Paul Bennett, TC Homes Site Manager, Head of Construction at Citizen, Derek Green and Mike Haden, TC Homes Contracts Manager

Shropshire Construction firm completes £3.8m affordable development

Family run Shropshire building company TC Homes has completed a £3.8million build of affordable homes in Smethwick, on schedule despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Features

Features

Pictured with some of the first sheep, husband and wife Adrienne and Dave Taylor. Adrienne runs the Dabberhashery in Wellington Market and Dave owns Saturday Cycles in the town.

Wellington residents flocking to sheep project

Residents of Wellington are flocking to support a new project which is encouraging them to get creative and visit their local High Street.
Kirsty Smallman, director at J&PR, and Chris Pettman, chairman of FOTTP

Voluntary group for award winning Telford Town Park gardens wins support from new sponsor

A voluntary group working to promote, conserve and protect the award winning Telford Town Park has scooped the support of a new sponsor.
Nature inspired knitted creations are on display for Woollen Woods at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/Jayne Gough

Tree-mendous visits to be made at Attingham this autumn

Visitors to Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury are being encouraged to enjoy a Tree-mendous visit and enjoy the great outdoors this autumn.
Entertainment

Entertainment

Brad Fitt on stage in Aladdin at Theatre Severn last Christmas. Photo: Pamela Raith Photography

Shropshire’s favourite Dame returns to Shrewsbury for Christmas

Legendary Panto Dame Brad Fitt will return to Theatre Severn this Christmas with a specially written festive show for pantomime fans.
Half Term Halloween fun with Hope House Dark Run

Halloween is going to be different this year with trick or treating off the table, but youngsters and families can still sign up to get dressed up in spooky outfits and take part in the virtual Hope House Dark Run.
RAF Cosford Wellington restore

Open week will let visitors see aircraft conservation work at Cosford

Visitors to the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford will have the opportunity to look behind the scenes as the doors open to the Conservation Centre this November.
Taste

Taste

Jennifer Sibbald-Wall in front of some of the Albrighton's bee hives

First honey harvest is a sweet success for a Shropshire hotel

Staff at a Shropshire hotel are buzzing after taking delivery of their first batch of home-grown honey.
Bethany Beeson and Chloe Cornall of That Bakers Treat

Students open their own bakery in Cockshutt

Two students from Shrewsbury Colleges Group have defied the odds and opened their own bakery in Ellesmere during the COVID pandemic.
Janet Cooke, Owner of Kerry Vale Vineyard

New owners bring in their first vintage at Kerry Vale Vineyard

New owners at Shropshire based Kerry Vale Vineyard are celebrating their first Harvest.
