Promotion for five lawyers at Lanyon Bowdler

Five lawyers have taken the next step in their legal careers by being promoted to associate solicitor status at law firm Lanyon Bowdler.

The news was announced by managing partner Brian Evans who said the promotions recognised the hard work and commitment of those involved and highlighted the strength in depth of talent at the firm.

Mr Evans said: “I am delighted to announce the new appointments, each one has made a significant contribution to the firm and has a commitment to the highest level of customer service expected of Lanyon Bowdler.

“It’s important that these efforts are recognised and rewarded and I wish our new associate solicitors all the best in their new roles.

“Jemma joined us in January 2016 having qualified as a solicitor in March 2012 and works in the Dispute Resolution Department at our Shrewsbury office.

“Phil, a solicitor in the Personal Injury Department in Hereford, qualified in August 2004 and joined Lanyon Bowdler in September 2017.

“Holly started with us in August 2014 as a paralegal then qualified as a solicitor in April 2017 after completing her training contract with us.

“She now works in the Personal Injury Department, runs the Debate-Ed programme for schools and is also involved in running mock trial competitions.

“Susan qualified in 2004 and joined us in March 2018. She is a solicitor in the Commercial and Agricultural Property Department in our Ludlow office, and is also qualified as a Notary.

“Cassie came to Lanyon Bowdler at the beginning of October 2018, having qualified as a solicitor in March three years earlier. She works in the Residential Property Department in Shrewsbury.

“Congratulations to all of them for taking this important step in their professional careers.”

