Bridgnorth retailers launch late night shopping events ahead of lockdown

Retailers in Bridgnorth have organised three last minute late night shopping events in response to the second lockdown announcement.

More than 20 retailers will be open until 7pm tonight (Monday Nov 2), Tuesday and Wednesday and are urging local people to visit them.

Sally Themans of Love Bridgnorth, an initiative which campaigns to promote the town, said she was impressed with the reaction to the government announcement.

“Instead of complaining, our brilliant Bridgnorth business people have quickly rallied round to organise these late opening evenings,” she said.

“A wide range of shops, selling everything from gifts, clothing, toiletries, toys, flowers, craft supplies and shoes, as well as several of our hair salons, will be welcoming people through the doors.

“It is a chance for residents to get their Christmas shopping done early and use their hometown retailers as it is now more vital than ever for us all to get behind independent and local businesses.

“Bridgnorth won the Great British High Street Large Market Town category in 2016 due largely to community spirit and inventiveness – this reaction shows that is still very much in evidence – let’s hope people come out in force to support this initiative,” she said.

