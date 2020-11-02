6.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Bridgnorth retailers launch late night shopping events ahead of lockdown

By Shropshire Live Business

Retailers in Bridgnorth have organised three last minute late night shopping events in response to the second lockdown announcement.

More than 20 retailers will be open until 7pm tonight (Monday Nov 2), Tuesday and Wednesday and are urging local people to visit them.

Sally Themans of Love Bridgnorth, an initiative which campaigns to promote the town, said she was impressed with the reaction to the government announcement.

“Instead of complaining, our brilliant Bridgnorth business people have quickly rallied round to organise these late opening evenings,” she said.

“A wide range of shops, selling everything from gifts, clothing, toiletries, toys, flowers, craft supplies and shoes, as well as several of our hair salons, will be welcoming people through the doors.

“It is a chance for residents to get their Christmas shopping done early and use their hometown retailers as it is now more vital than ever for us all to get behind independent and local businesses.

“Bridgnorth won the Great British High Street Large Market Town category in 2016 due largely to community spirit and inventiveness – this reaction shows that is still very much in evidence – let’s hope people come out in force to support this initiative,” she said.

Shropshire Live Business
Telford College - Employer incentives 1

Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Shropshire Council’s Shirehall headquarters in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

Coronavirus: Shropshire Council vows to support residents and businesses during new lockdown

Shropshire Council has vowed to support residents and businesses after the Government announced a new four-week national Lockdown to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a press conference on Saturday evening

Coronavirus: Second national lockdown to come into force on Thursday

Pubs, bars, restaurants and non-essential retail in England will close from Thursday in a bid to tackle the rising number of Covid-19 cases.
The Edwardian school building is not part of the demolition plans

Council receives funding to regenerate former New College site

Telford & Wrekin Council has been awarded nearly two and a half million pounds to support a new mixed use development at the former New College site in Wellington.
Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Burton Albion

Tuesday evening could be judgement day for Sam Ricketts as Shrewsbury Town prepare for an early season ‘six pointer’ against Burton Albion.
Match Report: Peterborough United 5 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town’s dreadful run of league form shows no signs of abating as they are thrashed by promotion hopefuls Peterborough United.
Match Preview: Peterborough United v Shrewsbury Town

Sam Ricketts will be hoping that his side can arrest their poor run of form when they travel to London Road.
Under One Roof in Beatrice Street, Oswestry

Urban B launches flagship creative collaboration store in Oswestry

Urban B, the Shropshire based family business that specialises in contemporary home décor is opening their flagship store in Beatrice Street, Oswestry.
Managing Director James Worthington

Shropshire company prepares for a positive future post first lockdown

A uniform and workwear specialist based in Telford has announced an investment programme which will help them double their sales within the next 5 years.
Pictured with some of the first sheep, husband and wife Adrienne and Dave Taylor. Adrienne runs the Dabberhashery in Wellington Market and Dave owns Saturday Cycles in the town.

Wellington residents flocking to sheep project

Residents of Wellington are flocking to support a new project which is encouraging them to get creative and visit their local High Street.
Kirsty Smallman, director at J&PR, and Chris Pettman, chairman of FOTTP

Voluntary group for award winning Telford Town Park gardens wins support from new sponsor

A voluntary group working to promote, conserve and protect the award winning Telford Town Park has scooped the support of a new sponsor.
Nature inspired knitted creations are on display for Woollen Woods at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/Jayne Gough

Tree-mendous visits to be made at Attingham this autumn

Visitors to Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury are being encouraged to enjoy a Tree-mendous visit and enjoy the great outdoors this autumn.
Brad Fitt on stage in Aladdin at Theatre Severn last Christmas. Photo: Pamela Raith Photography

Shropshire’s favourite Dame returns to Shrewsbury for Christmas

Legendary Panto Dame Brad Fitt will return to Theatre Severn this Christmas with a specially written festive show for pantomime fans.
Half Term Halloween fun with Hope House Dark Run

Halloween is going to be different this year with trick or treating off the table, but youngsters and families can still sign up to get dressed up in spooky outfits and take part in the virtual Hope House Dark Run.
RAF Cosford Wellington restore

Open week will let visitors see aircraft conservation work at Cosford

Visitors to the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford will have the opportunity to look behind the scenes as the doors open to the Conservation Centre this November.
Jennifer Sibbald-Wall in front of some of the Albrighton's bee hives

First honey harvest is a sweet success for a Shropshire hotel

Staff at a Shropshire hotel are buzzing after taking delivery of their first batch of home-grown honey.
Bethany Beeson and Chloe Cornall of That Bakers Treat

Students open their own bakery in Cockshutt

Two students from Shrewsbury Colleges Group have defied the odds and opened their own bakery in Ellesmere during the COVID pandemic.
Janet Cooke, Owner of Kerry Vale Vineyard

New owners bring in their first vintage at Kerry Vale Vineyard

New owners at Shropshire based Kerry Vale Vineyard are celebrating their first Harvest.
