Friday Zoom networking events to continue following success

By Shropshire Live Business

A regular Zoom business event which enables people to support each other, whilst exchanging ideas and information, is proving such a success the organisers are set to continue it until next year.

Heather Crowe of Calluna Graphix is a regular attendant to the online networking
Bridgnorth-based consultancy Good2Great is working with The Marches Growth Hub to host the online Friday Hub networking sessions.

Johnny Themans of Good2Great said that the collaboration was working well, with excellent feedback being received from participants throughout the region.

“The hour-long event is running every Friday from 9.15am via Zoom and will continue until January 21,” he explained.

“It is open to all businesses across Shropshire and is proving to be an ideal platform for networking – more and more people are joining and finding the sessions to be of huge benefit.”

Heather Crowe of Shrewsbury-based Calluna Graphix is a regular attendant at the Friday Hub.

The graphic designer who specialises in producing environmentally friendly exhibition stands, as well as upcycled products, said the sessions were invaluable.

She commented: “I am a big fan of the Friday Hub and have made lots of new contacts, friends and business partnerships.

“I really look forward to the Friday Hub Zoom Room every week. The participants are a lovely bunch of people and I always manage to pick up new tips and tricks for my business, even though I have been going for months now.

“It’s more relaxed than some networking groups, giving more of an emphasis on helping each other rather than just learning new skills.

“I’ve met some fantastic people and by going every week I’ve made firm friends, given people business advice and picked up some work too.

“I’ve don’t know of a better networking group which is available at no cost and I would highly recommend it.”

To book – find the Friday Hub on the Marches Growth Hub Website https://www.marchesgrowthhub.co.uk/

Shropshire Live Business
