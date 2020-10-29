Experienced family solicitor joins county firm

An experienced family lawyer has joined the team at Shrewsbury-based Wace Morgan Solicitors.

Robert Adams, head of the family department at Wace Morgan with Sue Leach

Sue Leach has been recruited to strengthen the team which has one of the largest family departments in the county.

She brings with her over 14 years’ experience in all areas of family law, with particular expertise in dealing with divorce, financial remedy and separation.

A graduate of the University of Reading, Sue gained her postgraduate legal qualifications at the University of Wolverhampton and has since worked at law firms in Birmingham and Worcestershire.

She commented: “I am delighted to join the dynamic family team at Wace Morgan who have a great reputation in the local area.

“I have advised a wide range of high net worth clients, professionals and business owners in various sectors, including complex cases with businesses, pensions and inherited wealth issues, and look forward to using my expertise and experience in my new role.”

Robert Adams, head of the family department at Wace Morgan, said: “We are very lucky to have been able to recruit someone of Sue’s experience and expertise into our team.

“She will enhance and improve our already successful department and ensure we always have the appropriate expert on hand to advise and represent our clients in these busy times.”

