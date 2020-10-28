Shropshire wedding venue partners with award-winning caterers

Shropshire wedding venue and holiday destination Walcot Hall have appointed Caviar & Chips as their residency caterers for their weddings and events from 2021.

Walcot Hall

Set in 30 acres of Shropshire countryside in Lydbury North, Walcot Hall is an elegant Georgian house. Now famous for it’s unique styling, individual self-catering buildings in its grounds and ornate, turquoise ballroom.

Incredibly, the property was rescued from demolition in the late 1920s and almost 100 years later is now owned by the Parish family who have been in residence for the last 50 years. The family have invested in the property and grounds and created a stunning destination venue for guests that visit from all over the UK and from around the world.

The Midlands-based hospitality group Caviar & Chips has won multiple awards for their wedding and event catering and their unique bespoke approach to crafting menus and service with their clients.

Co-founders, Jonathan Carter-Morris and Marc Hornby created Caviar & Chips in 2017 when they were studying their MBAs at Aston Business School. Jonathan was planning his own wedding at the time, but couldn’t find a caterer that could provide the menu that he and his (now) wife Gemma were looking for, so they did it themselves and so Caviar & Chips was created.

Since then Caviar & Chips have gone on to cater for over 100 weddings and events all over the UK and this year opened their own 16th century pub in Kenilworth, Warwickshire – The Famous Virgins & Castle.

Estate Manager at Walcot Hall, Luke Whitney said: “We’re really excited to appoint Caviar & Chips as resident caterers for our weddings and events at Walcot Hall. We’ve been looking at various ways to deliver a quality food offering for our clients and explored doing this in-house, having a preferred supplier list and creating a residency.

“We’ve known and worked with Caviar & Chips for over two years now and wherever they go they receive rave reviews with their approach and standard of food and service. It’s a perfect partnership with the ambitions we have at Walcot Hall to now have a first-class catering team in place that will mean clients enjoy a unique place with their unique menu.”

Jonathan, Co-founder and Executive Chef at Caviar & Chips added: “It’s no secret that the wedding and events sector has been hugely affected by the impact of COVID-19. The way we’ve been navigating our way through this is to put our clients first and collaborate with great partners. Walcot Hall is a stunning venue and the team are a pleasure to work with and we can’t wait to start creating new and bespoke menus for weddings and events in the coming years.

“We’re looking forward to bringing our client-led and bespoke approach to Walcot. Creating menus using seasonal and locally sourced ingredients based on the food that clients actually want rather than being told what to have. Furthermore, we’re looking forward to creating more jobs in the area as our business grows and we attract talented people into a career in hospitality.“

Under current Government guidelines for COVID-19, weddings are capped to 15 guests and indications would suggest this might not change until spring 2021. This proactive and positive approach of businesses coming together to plan for a brighter future certainly is bucking the trend in hospitality and events and it’s fantastic to see this happening in Shropshire.

