New chair sought for Marches Growth Hub

The search is on for a new person to lead the region’s one-stop business advice service.

Marches LEP director Gill Hamer

The Marches Growth Hub – which brings together all national and local business support under one roof – is seeking a dynamic new chair to spearhead its work in the coming years.

Gill Hamer, Marches Local Enterprise Partnership chief executive, said the successful candidate would be an inspirational champion of business with a proven record of success who now wanted to give something back.

“This is a crucial role which has been made even more important by the impact the Covid-19 crisis has had across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin,” Gill said.

“We are looking for motivated, ambitious businesspeople who have set up and run successful companies in the region or helped manage them and now want to help others develop and grow their own businesses and shape the region’s recovery from the impact of coronavirus.

“This is a voluntary role which is as rewarding as it is demanding. The successful applicant will chair four meetings a year, attend national events as the hub’s representative and report into the board of the Marches LEP, making a crucial contribution to the economic prosperity of the region.

“We are looking for candidates with a wealth of bright ideas about how the hub can continue its mission to help businesses thrive and grow, be a passionate champion for the business community but also understand the key role of the public sector in supporting and enabling growth.

“We are really keen to hear from candidates who have been supported by the hub or Marches LEP in some way in the past, and can bring this knowledge to their vision of how the hub can develop in the future.”

The new chair will succeed Paul Hinkins, who stepped down from the role earlier this year after a highly successful term of office.

The hub has bases in Shrewsbury, Telford and Hereford which support its online presence at https://www.marchesgrowthhub.co.uk/ and is the gateway to millions of pounds of funding for the business community as well as expert advice and support.

Candidates should send a brief covering letter addressed to Marches LEP CEO Gill Hamer and a CV to Steve Kenny, Admin Officer at admin.officer@marcheslep.org.uk

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...