8.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
- Advertising -
Home Business

Lanyon Bowdler expands award-winning team

By Shropshire Live Business

Lanyon Bowdler has expanded its award-winning clinical negligence team with two new appointments – a former London-based solicitor and an experienced critical care nurse.

Laura Weir and Stephanie Merrill
Laura Weir and Stephanie Merrill

The appointments of Laura Weir and Stephanie Merrill at the Shropshire law firm bring additional high quality experience and expertise to a clinical negligence team already regarded as one of the best in the country.

Laura has joined Lanyon Bowdler following a rapid rise to associate status at London firm Stewarts, whilst Stephanie as a former critical care nurse will add specialist medical knowledge to the team.

Kay Kelly, head of clinical negligence at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “We are delighted to welcome Laura and Stephanie to the team who will both add more depth and expertise to the investigation of clinical negligence cases.

“Laura qualified as a solicitor almost four years ago and previously worked at the highly-respected clinical negligence firm, Stewarts, in London, where she specialised in high value spinal claims.

“Her knowledge and experience will undoubtedly add further skill and expertise to our clinical negligence department which handles many spinal injury claims. Laura moved to the Newtown area in Wales and wanted to join a similarly respected clinical negligence team near her new home to progress her career.

“Stephanie is an experienced critical care nurse and will bring her vast medical knowledge to her new role as a medico legal assistant within the clinical negligence department, which involves the screening of potential new claims and the analysis of medical records.  

“She has obtained a law degree and has just started her legal practice course. Stephanie aspires to be a solicitor so the combination of her medical and legal training will be a significant asset to Lanyon Bowdler.”

Laura grew up in Mid Wales and studied law at Aberystwyth University before moving to London to study her LPC at the University of Law, Bloomsbury and pursue her dreams of being a city lawyer.

She completed the LPC with a distinction in every module and almost immediately secured a job as a legal assistant in the clinical negligence department at Irwin Mitchell’s London office.

She said: “I spent eight months at Irwin Mitchell before moving to Stewarts where I specialised in catastrophic work. My caseload consisted of brain, spine and birth injury cases.

“In March last year, I was promoted to Associate and in December started maternity leave before my husband and I decided to move back to Mid Wales with our daughter so we could raise her surrounded by family and friends.

“I was lucky enough to secure a solicitor role at Lanyon Bowdler, and my caseload now consists of claims arising from delays in, or failure to diagnose, refer or treat a range of serious conditions resulting in a significant injury.”

Stephanie lives just outside Whitchurch with her husband and three boys and has been a critical care nurse for 16 years. Last year, she completed her Masters in Qualifying Law at Liverpool John Moores University.  

She said: “I was very pleased to obtain a distinction because completing the course during lockdown while home-schooling three children was challenging at times!

“As well as working in the clinical negligence department at Lanyon Bowdler as a medico legal assistant, I am studying the LPC at Liverpool John Moores University.

“I have been made so welcome at Lanyon Bowdler and especially in the clinical negligence department, where the teamwork and support are fantastic.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing their fibre network to Shrewsbury

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Telford & Wrekin Council in £11.7m budget gap following coronavirus

Telford & Wrekin Council’s budget faces a £11.7 million gap due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article
Corporal Ross Gill, Survival Equipment Technician, has joined the RAF Falcons. Photo: MOD Crown Copyright

Shropshire serviceman joins RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team

A Royal Air Force Serviceman from Shropshire has been selected to join the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, based at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.
Read Article
Student George (centre) with Neil Bevan, director of app developers Starfish Labs and Derwen College Principal Meryl Green

Derwen College wins national award for innovation

Derwen College has won a prestigious award for developing brand new technology to support students with special educational needs and disabilities into work.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Former Shrewsbury Town favourite hails the return of Marc Pugh

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Dave Hibbert has hailed the signing of his ex-teammate Marc Pugh – describing his return as a ‘real coup.’
Read Article
Millie Forster and Harry Lloyd-Brown with Simon Taylor

Two Ellesmere College students trial for England Hockey

Two Year 12 students at Ellesmere College have been selected to trial for England Hockey.
Read Article

Match Report: Fleetwood Town 1 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town slip to their third defeat in a week as Ched Evans’ solitary goal gives Fleetwood all three points.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Marches LEP director Gill Hamer

New chair sought for Marches Growth Hub

The search is on for a new person to lead the region’s one-stop business advice service.
Read Article
Laura Weir and Stephanie Merrill

Lanyon Bowdler expands award-winning team

Lanyon Bowdler has expanded its award-winning clinical negligence team with two new appointments - a former London-based solicitor and an experienced critical care nurse.
Read Article
Walcot Hall

Shropshire wedding venue partners with award-winning caterers

Shropshire wedding venue and holiday destination Walcot Hall have appointed Caviar & Chips as their residency caterers for their weddings and events from 2021.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Pictured with some of the first sheep, husband and wife Adrienne and Dave Taylor. Adrienne runs the Dabberhashery in Wellington Market and Dave owns Saturday Cycles in the town.

Wellington residents flocking to sheep project

Residents of Wellington are flocking to support a new project which is encouraging them to get creative and visit their local High Street.
Read Article
Kirsty Smallman, director at J&PR, and Chris Pettman, chairman of FOTTP

Voluntary group for award winning Telford Town Park gardens wins support from new sponsor

A voluntary group working to promote, conserve and protect the award winning Telford Town Park has scooped the support of a new sponsor.
Read Article
Nature inspired knitted creations are on display for Woollen Woods at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/Jayne Gough

Tree-mendous visits to be made at Attingham this autumn

Visitors to Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury are being encouraged to enjoy a Tree-mendous visit and enjoy the great outdoors this autumn.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Brad Fitt on stage in Aladdin at Theatre Severn last Christmas. Photo: Pamela Raith Photography

Shropshire’s favourite Dame returns to Shrewsbury for Christmas

Legendary Panto Dame Brad Fitt will return to Theatre Severn this Christmas with a specially written festive show for pantomime fans.
Read Article

Half Term Halloween fun with Hope House Dark Run

Halloween is going to be different this year with trick or treating off the table, but youngsters and families can still sign up to get dressed up in spooky outfits and take part in the virtual Hope House Dark Run.
Read Article
RAF Cosford Wellington restore

Open week will let visitors see aircraft conservation work at Cosford

Visitors to the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford will have the opportunity to look behind the scenes as the doors open to the Conservation Centre this November.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Bethany Beeson and Chloe Cornall of That Bakers Treat

Students open their own bakery in Cockshutt

Two students from Shrewsbury Colleges Group have defied the odds and opened their own bakery in Ellesmere during the COVID pandemic.
Read Article
Janet Cooke, Owner of Kerry Vale Vineyard

New owners bring in their first vintage at Kerry Vale Vineyard

New owners at Shropshire based Kerry Vale Vineyard are celebrating their first Harvest.
Read Article
Councillors and Chop and Wok staff at the launch of Wellington's newest restaurant. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

New restaurant and takeaway opens in Wellington

A new restaurant and takeaway business has opened in Wellington offering dishes from all over Asia.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
8.4 ° C
9 °
7.8 °
76 %
5.7kmh
40 %
Wed
8 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
16 °
Sun
14 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP