Lanyon Bowdler expands award-winning team

Lanyon Bowdler has expanded its award-winning clinical negligence team with two new appointments – a former London-based solicitor and an experienced critical care nurse.

Laura Weir and Stephanie Merrill

The appointments of Laura Weir and Stephanie Merrill at the Shropshire law firm bring additional high quality experience and expertise to a clinical negligence team already regarded as one of the best in the country.

Laura has joined Lanyon Bowdler following a rapid rise to associate status at London firm Stewarts, whilst Stephanie as a former critical care nurse will add specialist medical knowledge to the team.

Kay Kelly, head of clinical negligence at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “We are delighted to welcome Laura and Stephanie to the team who will both add more depth and expertise to the investigation of clinical negligence cases.

“Laura qualified as a solicitor almost four years ago and previously worked at the highly-respected clinical negligence firm, Stewarts, in London, where she specialised in high value spinal claims.

“Her knowledge and experience will undoubtedly add further skill and expertise to our clinical negligence department which handles many spinal injury claims. Laura moved to the Newtown area in Wales and wanted to join a similarly respected clinical negligence team near her new home to progress her career.

“Stephanie is an experienced critical care nurse and will bring her vast medical knowledge to her new role as a medico legal assistant within the clinical negligence department, which involves the screening of potential new claims and the analysis of medical records.

“She has obtained a law degree and has just started her legal practice course. Stephanie aspires to be a solicitor so the combination of her medical and legal training will be a significant asset to Lanyon Bowdler.”

Laura grew up in Mid Wales and studied law at Aberystwyth University before moving to London to study her LPC at the University of Law, Bloomsbury and pursue her dreams of being a city lawyer.

She completed the LPC with a distinction in every module and almost immediately secured a job as a legal assistant in the clinical negligence department at Irwin Mitchell’s London office.

She said: “I spent eight months at Irwin Mitchell before moving to Stewarts where I specialised in catastrophic work. My caseload consisted of brain, spine and birth injury cases.

“In March last year, I was promoted to Associate and in December started maternity leave before my husband and I decided to move back to Mid Wales with our daughter so we could raise her surrounded by family and friends.

“I was lucky enough to secure a solicitor role at Lanyon Bowdler, and my caseload now consists of claims arising from delays in, or failure to diagnose, refer or treat a range of serious conditions resulting in a significant injury.”

Stephanie lives just outside Whitchurch with her husband and three boys and has been a critical care nurse for 16 years. Last year, she completed her Masters in Qualifying Law at Liverpool John Moores University.

She said: “I was very pleased to obtain a distinction because completing the course during lockdown while home-schooling three children was challenging at times!

“As well as working in the clinical negligence department at Lanyon Bowdler as a medico legal assistant, I am studying the LPC at Liverpool John Moores University.

“I have been made so welcome at Lanyon Bowdler and especially in the clinical negligence department, where the teamwork and support are fantastic.”

