7.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, October 26, 2020
- Advertising -
Home Business

Wellness coaching provider bolsters online offering

By Shropshire Live Business

With social distancing set to remain and remote working becoming more prevalent, professional health and wellness coaching provider, welLBe, has strengthened its digital offering.

Laura Butler, Owner of welLBe
Laura Butler, Owner of welLBe

The new online webinars and coaching programmes have been specifically designed to help organisations and staff tackle the new normal.

With remote working becoming commonplace as society focuses on practicing social distancing, it has placed significant pressures on companies and staff alike. Working from home can leave employees feeling out of sync with their regular routine, increasing anxiety and feelings of isolation. Working alone, away from colleagues, also makes it harder to find the motivation and focus required to achieve success.

Adapting to the changing environment, leading health and wellness coaching providers, welLBe, have launched a range of online webinars and coaching programmes. Designed specifically to be undertaken virtually, these new offerings help organisations navigate the challenges that working from home brings whilst supporting the mental and physical health of employees.

Since launching their online workshops, welLBe has been able to help transform companies by creating a healthy, positive and focused workforce. Teaching a wide range of strategies, the courses are designed to effect real change within the organisation, helping staff to cope with remote working and ensuring they are supported throughout.

Laura Butler, Owner of welLBe, added, “The global pandemic has completely transformed our way of life. Remote working has become commonplace, and many people are now facing rising anxiety and stress. At welLBe, we have had to adapt our own services to meet the social distancing restrictions, and our new online courses have proven incredibly popular, with packages to suit every industry and budget.

Your staff’s health and wellness has never been more important, and our mission is to help businesses enjoy a stronger and happier workforce. Our highly experienced team can provide you with techniques to create a permanent positive change within your colleagues, creating a happy culture and keeping your team connected, even if they cannot be together.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing their fibre network to Shrewsbury

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Firefighters release man trapped in farm machinery at Stoke Heath

A man was released by firefighters after becoming trapped in farm machinery in north Shropshire this afternoon.
Read Article

Five injured after car ends up on its roof in Bridgnorth

Five people have been hurt, two seriously, after a car rolled over and ended up on its roof leaving four people trapped in Bridgnorth.
Read Article

Highway improvements start on Donnington Wood Way in Telford

A number of highway improvement works are today beginning to support the delivery of a unique mixed tenure housing scheme on the site off Donnington Wood Way in Telford.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Town seal return of midfielder Marc Pugh

Shrewsbury Town has sealed the surprise return of midfielder Marc Pugh – 11 years after he left the club.
Read Article

Match Preview: Fleetwood Town V Shrewsbury Town

As the pressure continues to pile on Sam Ricketts, Shrewsbury Town prepare for a difficult double header starting with Fleetwood on Tuesday night.
Read Article

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 2 Rochdale

Another disappointing afternoon for Shrewsbury Town at the Montgomery Waters meadow as Rochdale take all three points.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Laura Butler, Owner of welLBe

Wellness coaching provider bolsters online offering

With social distancing set to remain and remote working becoming more prevalent, professional health and wellness coaching provider, welLBe, has strengthened its digital offering.
Read Article
Kimberley and Emily from The Little Christmas Shop with Councillor Carolyn Healy, ward member for Ironbridge Gorge. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

New festive business opens in Ironbridge

A new festive business has opened in Ironbridge with the help of a Revive and Thrive Grant from Telford & Wrekin Council.
Read Article

Chartered financial planner achieves top qualification for work with clients in vulnerable circumstances

A chartered financial planner from Bridgnorth has become one of only a handful in the UK to achieve a top qualification for his work with people who find themselves in vulnerable circumstances.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Pictured with some of the first sheep, husband and wife Adrienne and Dave Taylor. Adrienne runs the Dabberhashery in Wellington Market and Dave owns Saturday Cycles in the town.

Wellington residents flocking to sheep project

Residents of Wellington are flocking to support a new project which is encouraging them to get creative and visit their local High Street.
Read Article
Kirsty Smallman, director at J&PR, and Chris Pettman, chairman of FOTTP

Voluntary group for award winning Telford Town Park gardens wins support from new sponsor

A voluntary group working to promote, conserve and protect the award winning Telford Town Park has scooped the support of a new sponsor.
Read Article
Nature inspired knitted creations are on display for Woollen Woods at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/Jayne Gough

Tree-mendous visits to be made at Attingham this autumn

Visitors to Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury are being encouraged to enjoy a Tree-mendous visit and enjoy the great outdoors this autumn.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Half Term Halloween fun with Hope House Dark Run

Halloween is going to be different this year with trick or treating off the table, but youngsters and families can still sign up to get dressed up in spooky outfits and take part in the virtual Hope House Dark Run.
Read Article
RAF Cosford Wellington restore

Open week will let visitors see aircraft conservation work at Cosford

Visitors to the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford will have the opportunity to look behind the scenes as the doors open to the Conservation Centre this November.
Read Article
Halloween online Ghost walk Ludlow

Online ghost walk through the streets of Ludlow

This Halloween explore the streets of Ludlow with an online ghost walk featuring Shropshire tales and tunes.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Bethany Beeson and Chloe Cornall of That Bakers Treat

Students open their own bakery in Ellesmere

Two students from Shrewsbury Colleges Group have defied the odds and opened their own bakery in Ellesmere during the COVID pandemic.
Read Article
Janet Cooke, Owner of Kerry Vale Vineyard

New owners bring in their first vintage at Kerry Vale Vineyard

New owners at Shropshire based Kerry Vale Vineyard are celebrating their first Harvest.
Read Article
Councillors and Chop and Wok staff at the launch of Wellington's newest restaurant. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

New restaurant and takeaway opens in Wellington

A new restaurant and takeaway business has opened in Wellington offering dishes from all over Asia.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
few clouds
7.7 ° C
8 °
7.2 °
81 %
4.6kmh
20 %
Mon
7 °
Tue
11 °
Wed
10 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
14 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP