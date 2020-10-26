Wellness coaching provider bolsters online offering

With social distancing set to remain and remote working becoming more prevalent, professional health and wellness coaching provider, welLBe, has strengthened its digital offering.

Laura Butler, Owner of welLBe

The new online webinars and coaching programmes have been specifically designed to help organisations and staff tackle the new normal.

With remote working becoming commonplace as society focuses on practicing social distancing, it has placed significant pressures on companies and staff alike. Working from home can leave employees feeling out of sync with their regular routine, increasing anxiety and feelings of isolation. Working alone, away from colleagues, also makes it harder to find the motivation and focus required to achieve success.

Adapting to the changing environment, leading health and wellness coaching providers, welLBe, have launched a range of online webinars and coaching programmes. Designed specifically to be undertaken virtually, these new offerings help organisations navigate the challenges that working from home brings whilst supporting the mental and physical health of employees.

Since launching their online workshops, welLBe has been able to help transform companies by creating a healthy, positive and focused workforce. Teaching a wide range of strategies, the courses are designed to effect real change within the organisation, helping staff to cope with remote working and ensuring they are supported throughout.

Laura Butler, Owner of welLBe, added, “The global pandemic has completely transformed our way of life. Remote working has become commonplace, and many people are now facing rising anxiety and stress. At welLBe, we have had to adapt our own services to meet the social distancing restrictions, and our new online courses have proven incredibly popular, with packages to suit every industry and budget.

Your staff’s health and wellness has never been more important, and our mission is to help businesses enjoy a stronger and happier workforce. Our highly experienced team can provide you with techniques to create a permanent positive change within your colleagues, creating a happy culture and keeping your team connected, even if they cannot be together.”

