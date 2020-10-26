New festive business opens in Ironbridge

A new festive business has opened in Ironbridge with the help of a Revive and Thrive Grant from Telford & Wrekin Council.



Kimberley and Emily from The Little Christmas Shop with Councillor Carolyn Healy, ward member for Ironbridge Gorge. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The Little Christmas Shop situated on The Wharfage applied for a grant to bring something new to the area and was awarded a £10,000 start-up grant through the Pride in our High Streets initiative which was launched back in September.

The shop is already proving popular on social media with residents and visitors looking forward to getting into the festive spirit and planning to come and see what’s on offer.

Councillor Lee Carter, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood, Commercial Services and Regeneration, said “Everyone loves Christmas and The Little Christmas Shop offers something we don’t currently have in Ironbridge which in turn will attract visitors back to the high street which is very much welcomed.’

“The Revive and Thrive Grants were launched to help support local businesses to get back on their feet after a difficult year and so far we’ve seen over fifty applications from across the borough’

“High Streets need support now more than ever and our teams are offering great incentives to assist new and existing businesses but in order to thrive they need the footfall so I encourage everyone to pay this new venture a visit and spend some time supporting the local economy and helping to retain local jobs.’

Kimberley and Emily from The Little Christmas Shop said: “We are excited to be opening our new shop in Ironbridge and we very grateful to Telford and Wrekin Council for helping us get our idea off the ground.

“We are creating a unique place for locals and tourists to visit. The shop will feature an all year round Christmas section and we will also showcase hand crafted items and stock sourced from trusted suppliers which will celebrate the local heritage.’

“Our business will have a key role to play within the community. One where we bring

excitement and a place to visit after what has been an unsettling year.

“Christmas is a time of joy and bringing family and friends together. We want to give people a reason to share positive experiences and bring a sense of community spirit.

“We will be open Monday – Saturday 10am-5pm and Sundays 10am-4:30pm.”

Councillor Carolyn Healy, ward member for Ironbridge Gorge, said “It’s fantastic news that we are getting another new business opening up here.

“The council grant has enabled Kimberley and Emily to expand their business ideas which has enhanced the high street offer.

“I wish them the best of luck and look forward to seeing new and existing customers here in Ironbridge supporting not only them but all the local businesses.”

