Business goes from strength to strength with move to Access442

EWAB Engineering, a global organisation with 50 years of successful Flow Technology projects for the assembly and manufacturing industry is relocating to a new unit at Access442 at Hadley Park in Telford.

Alex Smith of Andrew Dixon, Graham Lee, Mel Hickman and Terry Pugh of Ewab, Liz Lowe of Morris Property

The five-acre site at Hadley Park in Telford was acquired by Morris Property from the Home and Communities Agency and Telford & Wrekin Council.

From small beginnings in a garage in Sweden in 1970 to today, when EWAB Engineering Workpiece Carrier Flow Solutions can be found on factories floors all over the world. Using innovation to create modular design with PC based intelligent drivers, EWAB works with customers on their bespoke requirements for improved, agile production.

The move to Access442 and a new 2546 ft² unit will provide space for sales and engineering with new high-tech software to increase and improve connectivity with the rest of the company, located in 11 different countries.

Mel Hickman, Financial Controller and Company Secretary, who has overseen the move as part of the Coordination Team commented: “The move to our new unit at Access442 is an important milestone for us as a company. It has allowed us to take big steps forward with our technology, with more focus on feeding production.

“The last few months have been tough for everyone but we’re taking real positives from our relocation and the opportunities it has presented to strengthen the EWAB group as a whole.”

Liz Lowe of Morris Property said: “We’re really pleased to welcome EWAB to Access442. They have a really forward thinking, positive approach to business.

Alex Smith of Andrew Dixon, agents for Access442 added: “To see such a strong calibre of businesses at Access442 is really positive as the second phase of the build gets underway.”

Phase 2 starting now comprises three buildings made up of 14 units ranging from 2510 ft² to 15006 ft² with ample customer and staff parking. The estate has easy access to the A5 Shrewsbury bypass, A49 and M54 motorway.

