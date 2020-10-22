Shifnal retail unit to be converted to a micropub

A property situated in a busy parade of eight shops in Shifnal is to be converted to a micropub.

Unit 2, Cheapside is well located in the heart of the town centre and benefits from passing trade.

Martin Zaki, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “A micropub will be another exciting addition to this popular parade of shops in Shifnal. We wish the new tenants every success.”

The ground floor retail unit, which has separate rear service access, comprises an open plan retail space which benefits from a glass frontage, with the first floor including a storage area and toilet facilities.

