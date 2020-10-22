First broadcast of Shropshire Business Live TV airs

Shropshire’s brand new business tv channel went live today with its first show.

Shropshire Business Live TV

Three Shropshire media organisations have joined forces to launch Shropshire Business Live TV which was live streamed today and will be available to watch again from tomorrow.

Editorially supported and driven by the teams behind Shropshire Business and Shropshire Live, featuring a mixture of news, panel-style debate, expert advice and analysis.

The show was produced and delivered by Yarrington, the award-winning event management company which has built a new TV studio at its headquarters in Frankwell, Shrewsbury.

The first show presented by Carl Jones and Chris Pritchard included a panel debate about the state of the county’s events and hospitality industry, ‘ask the expert’ advice, a chat with the new boss of Shropshire Council, a preview of the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards 2020 and an award-winning visual communicator creating a real-time image of the show.

How to Watch

Shropshire Business Live TV will be available to view again on the channel’s website sbltv.co.uk tomorrow from 9am.

Competition

To celebrate the launch of Shropshire Business Live TV Yarrington are offering a one Shropshire business the chance to make a professional TV show.

Would you like to make a professional TV show for your business? That’s what’s on offer in a fantastic competition from the team @yarringtonltd as part of our launch show tomorrow. Tune in at 12.30pm to find out more. https://t.co/pwXhiMNje6 pic.twitter.com/ESrVxKv6Tg — Shropshire Business Live TV (@tv_shropshire) October 21, 2020

Sponsorship and advertising opportunities

Find out more by watching the video below:

There are a range of sponsorship and advertising opportunities available for companies wanting to get involved and broadcast their messages to a wide audience in a new and exciting way.

For more details, contact the team at www.sbltv.co.uk, or follow the channel’s Twitter account @tv_shropshire.



Shropshire Business News sponsored by...