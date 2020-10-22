11.1 C
First broadcast of Shropshire Business Live TV airs

By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire’s brand new business tv channel went live today with its first show.

Shropshire Business Live TV
Three Shropshire media organisations have joined forces to launch Shropshire Business Live TV which was live streamed today and will be available to watch again from tomorrow.

Editorially supported and driven by the teams behind Shropshire Business and Shropshire Live, featuring a mixture of news, panel-style debate, expert advice and analysis.

The show was produced and delivered by Yarrington, the award-winning event management company which has built a new TV studio at its headquarters in Frankwell, Shrewsbury.

The first show presented by Carl Jones and Chris Pritchard included a panel debate about the state of the county’s events and hospitality industry, ‘ask the expert’ advice, a chat with the new boss of Shropshire Council, a preview of the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards 2020 and an award-winning visual communicator creating a real-time image of the show.

How to Watch

Shropshire Business Live TV will be available to view again on the channel’s website sbltv.co.uk tomorrow from 9am.

Competition

To celebrate the launch of Shropshire Business Live TV Yarrington are offering a one Shropshire business the chance to make a professional TV show.

Find out more by watching the video below:

Sponsorship and advertising opportunities

There are a range of sponsorship and advertising opportunities available for companies wanting to get involved and broadcast their messages to a wide audience in a new and exciting way.

For more details, contact the team at www.sbltv.co.uk, or follow the channel’s Twitter account @tv_shropshire.

Shropshire Live Business
Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing their fibre network to Shrewsbury

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
News

Have you seen missing Gavin Anderson from Oswestry?

Concerns grow for missing Oswestry man

Police are appealing for help to locate Gavin Anderson from Oswestry as concern grows for his welfare.
Read Article
The Mere at Ellesmere. Photo: Shropshire Council

Visitors urged to respect the Shropshire countryside in new campaign

Shropshire Council is calling for visitors to the county’s beautiful countryside to be respectful so it can be protected for everyone to continue to enjoy.
Read Article
Fireworks Background

Fire service underlines dangers of garden firework displays

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has today underlined the dangers of private firework displays after large-scale public events were cancelled due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Sport

shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Shrewsbury Town boss confirms that duo are out of favour

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts has told BBC Radio Shropshire that Sean Goss and Donald Love are not in his plans.
Read Article

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 0 – 1 Bristol Rovers

Shrewsbury Town are left frustrated by a plucky Rovers outfit as they are unable to build on their weekend victory.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Bristol Rovers

Sam Ricketts will be looking to lead his side to back to back victories as Shrewsbury Town host Bristol Rovers on Tuesday evening.
Read Article
Business

Yasmin Sulaman, Marches Growth Hub Business Support Lead

Marches Growth Hub helps thousands of businesses during lockdown

Thousands of businesses have been given vital help during the coronavirus crisis by the Marches Growth Hub, new figures show.
Read Article

Diversity call for Telford Business Board applications

A local business board is opening its doors to applications, as part of a proactive drive to best reflect the business community it serves.
Read Article
Features

Pictured with some of the first sheep, husband and wife Adrienne and Dave Taylor. Adrienne runs the Dabberhashery in Wellington Market and Dave owns Saturday Cycles in the town.

Wellington residents flocking to sheep project

Residents of Wellington are flocking to support a new project which is encouraging them to get creative and visit their local High Street.
Read Article
Kirsty Smallman, director at J&PR, and Chris Pettman, chairman of FOTTP

Voluntary group for award winning Telford Town Park gardens wins support from new sponsor

A voluntary group working to promote, conserve and protect the award winning Telford Town Park has scooped the support of a new sponsor.
Read Article
Nature inspired knitted creations are on display for Woollen Woods at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/Jayne Gough

Tree-mendous visits to be made at Attingham this autumn

Visitors to Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury are being encouraged to enjoy a Tree-mendous visit and enjoy the great outdoors this autumn.
Read Article
Entertainment

RAF Cosford Wellington restore

Open week will let visitors see aircraft conservation work at Cosford

Visitors to the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford will have the opportunity to look behind the scenes as the doors open to the Conservation Centre this November.
Read Article
Halloween online Ghost walk Ludlow

Online ghost walk through the streets of Ludlow

This Halloween explore the streets of Ludlow with an online ghost walk featuring Shropshire tales and tunes.
Read Article
dudmaston hall half term

Half term outdoor adventures at Dudmaston

Families can look forward to a week of outdoors adventures at a National Trust property in Shropshire this October Half term.
Read Article
Taste

Poppy Evans tries out her baking skills ahead of the community bake off

Hunt on for Shropshire’s very own star baker

The hunt is on for Shropshire's very own home star baker as Hope House children’s hospice launches its Eat Cake Week.
Read Article
Al Sorriso, which is run by husband and wife team Luciana Palmieri and Mark Smith, has emerged from Covid-19 with exciting plans to become a destination dining venue

Albrighton restaurant celebrates first birthday after completing a £30,000 investment

A family-run restaurant in Albrighton is celebrating its first birthday in style after completing a £30,000 investment drive that has created an outside courtyard area, a brand refresh and the launch of an exciting new menu.
Read Article
Jon and Peggy plant Black Poplar trees in the forest around the roastery in south Shropshire

Shropshire coffee company furthers its green credentials

A Shropshire-based coffee company is making a positive environmental impact not only with its packaging and ‘off-grid’ roastery but also a tree planting scheme.
Read Article
