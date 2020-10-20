15.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Home Business

The future is green for concrete block manufacturer

By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire-based Besblock, famed for its iconic orange branding, has a much greener future by investing in a state-of-the-art sustainable wood burner.

Andrew Huxley, managing director of Besblock
Andrew Huxley, managing director of Besblock

The concrete block manufacturer, which supplies Britain’s biggest housebuilders with its industry-leading blocks, is installing a new top-of-the-range wood burner as part of its wider sustainability plan.

The boiler, which will take six weeks to install, will be fuelled by almost 5,000 tonnes of waste wood a year.

Managing director Andrew Huxley says the new device will make its Telford site more environmentally friendly.  

“We specialise in manufacturing, curing, storage and distribution of concrete blocks and this process has traditionally used a gas-fired boiler to provide the heat for the curing ovens,” he explained.

“This new burner is replacing our current gas-powered machine and will instead burn grace-C waste wood and utilise the steam generated to provide heat in the manufacturing process. 

“It’s a really fantastic piece of kit and we can’t wait to start using it. But this is all part of a much wider business plan. We really see the importance of doing our bit for the environment and this is just the beginning!” 

At least two new jobs will also be created as a direct result of the boiler’s installation, with other ‘green’ measures including use of the lowest-emission trucks and the installation of more than 500 solar panels which now supply more than 30% of the company’s annual electricity.

“Not only does the new burner develop the environmental performance of the business, but it also adds social value by continuing to provide a range of local employment opportunities both directly and indirectly,” Andrew added.

In recent years Besblock has invested millions across all of its departments to expand the business and enable block deliveries to go further afield, currently, the firm’s fleet of lorries travel more than 840,000 kms during their deliveries, unloading an average of 1,261 tonnes a day.   

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing their fibre network to Shrewsbury

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Tamba Momodu

Family pay tribute to son murdered in Telford

The devasted family of Tamba Momodu have paid tribute to their 20-year-old son who was shot in the car park at Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, Telford and died as a result of his injuries.
Read Article
Police believe the vehicle pictured was at the scene of the shooting

Telford shooting: Police seek information on three vehicles of interest

Police investigating a shooting in Telford in which a 20-year-old man died have released further details of vehicles of interest.
Read Article

Coronavirus: Shropshire residents urged to follow the ‘rule of six’ to help avoid local lockdown

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase, the county’s Director of Public Health is strongly advising people to follow the limit contact with people outside of their household bubble.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Bristol Rovers

Sam Ricketts will be looking to lead his side to back to back victories as Shrewsbury Town host Bristol Rovers on Tuesday evening.
Read Article

Match Report: AFC Wimbledon 0 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town steal all three points in stoppage time as Leon Clarke nets his first goal for the club.
Read Article

Match Preview: AFC Wimbledon V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town returns to League One action in search of their first three points of the 2020/21 campaign.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Mandy Thorn, chair of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership

Marches LEP summit launches economic recovery work

Work to produce a comprehensive plan to set the Marches on the road to economic recovery following the Covid-19 outbreak has been launched at a major summit in the region.
Read Article
Andrew Huxley, managing director of Besblock

The future is green for concrete block manufacturer

Shropshire-based Besblock, famed for its iconic orange branding, has a much greener future by investing in a state-of-the-art sustainable wood burner.
Read Article
Richard Hughes

Oswestry solicitor retires after career spanning almost fifty years

An Oswestry solicitor has announced his retirement from the legal profession after a career spanning almost fifty years.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Pictured with some of the first sheep, husband and wife Adrienne and Dave Taylor. Adrienne runs the Dabberhashery in Wellington Market and Dave owns Saturday Cycles in the town.

Wellington residents flocking to sheep project

Residents of Wellington are flocking to support a new project which is encouraging them to get creative and visit their local High Street.
Read Article
Kirsty Smallman, director at J&PR, and Chris Pettman, chairman of FOTTP

Voluntary group for award winning Telford Town Park gardens wins support from new sponsor

A voluntary group working to promote, conserve and protect the award winning Telford Town Park has scooped the support of a new sponsor.
Read Article
Nature inspired knitted creations are on display for Woollen Woods at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/Jayne Gough

Tree-mendous visits to be made at Attingham this autumn

Visitors to Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury are being encouraged to enjoy a Tree-mendous visit and enjoy the great outdoors this autumn.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

RAF Cosford Wellington restore

Open week will let visitors see aircraft conservation work at Cosford

Visitors to the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford will have the opportunity to look behind the scenes as the doors open to the Conservation Centre this November.
Read Article
Halloween online Ghost walk Ludlow

Online ghost walk through the streets of Ludlow

This Halloween explore the streets of Ludlow with an online ghost walk featuring Shropshire tales and tunes.
Read Article
dudmaston hall half term

Half term outdoor adventures at Dudmaston

Families can look forward to a week of outdoors adventures at a National Trust property in Shropshire this October Half term.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Poppy Evans tries out her baking skills ahead of the community bake off

Hunt on for Shropshire’s very own star baker

The hunt is on for Shropshire's very own home star baker as Hope House children’s hospice launches its Eat Cake Week.
Read Article
Al Sorriso, which is run by husband and wife team Luciana Palmieri and Mark Smith, has emerged from Covid-19 with exciting plans to become a destination dining venue

Albrighton restaurant celebrates first birthday after completing a £30,000 investment

A family-run restaurant in Albrighton is celebrating its first birthday in style after completing a £30,000 investment drive that has created an outside courtyard area, a brand refresh and the launch of an exciting new menu.
Read Article
Jon and Peggy plant Black Poplar trees in the forest around the roastery in south Shropshire

Shropshire coffee company furthers its green credentials

A Shropshire-based coffee company is making a positive environmental impact not only with its packaging and ‘off-grid’ roastery but also a tree planting scheme.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
15.7 ° C
16 °
15.6 °
72 %
7.2kmh
75 %
Tue
14 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
10 °
Sat
14 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP