The future is green for concrete block manufacturer

Shropshire-based Besblock, famed for its iconic orange branding, has a much greener future by investing in a state-of-the-art sustainable wood burner.

Andrew Huxley, managing director of Besblock

The concrete block manufacturer, which supplies Britain’s biggest housebuilders with its industry-leading blocks, is installing a new top-of-the-range wood burner as part of its wider sustainability plan.

The boiler, which will take six weeks to install, will be fuelled by almost 5,000 tonnes of waste wood a year.

Managing director Andrew Huxley says the new device will make its Telford site more environmentally friendly.

“We specialise in manufacturing, curing, storage and distribution of concrete blocks and this process has traditionally used a gas-fired boiler to provide the heat for the curing ovens,” he explained.

“This new burner is replacing our current gas-powered machine and will instead burn grace-C waste wood and utilise the steam generated to provide heat in the manufacturing process.

“It’s a really fantastic piece of kit and we can’t wait to start using it. But this is all part of a much wider business plan. We really see the importance of doing our bit for the environment and this is just the beginning!”

At least two new jobs will also be created as a direct result of the boiler’s installation, with other ‘green’ measures including use of the lowest-emission trucks and the installation of more than 500 solar panels which now supply more than 30% of the company’s annual electricity.

“Not only does the new burner develop the environmental performance of the business, but it also adds social value by continuing to provide a range of local employment opportunities both directly and indirectly,” Andrew added.

In recent years Besblock has invested millions across all of its departments to expand the business and enable block deliveries to go further afield, currently, the firm’s fleet of lorries travel more than 840,000 kms during their deliveries, unloading an average of 1,261 tonnes a day.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...