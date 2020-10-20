15.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Home Business

Marches LEP summit launches economic recovery work

By Shropshire Live Business

Work to produce a comprehensive plan to set the Marches on the road to economic recovery following the Covid-19 outbreak has been launched at a major summit in the region.

Mandy Thorn, chair of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership
Mandy Thorn, chair of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership

The Marches Local Enterprise Partnership’s Economic Recovery Summit has highlighted a range of priorities for rebuilding the region’s economy and helping its business community recover from the impact of the virus.

The summit – the culmination of the LEP’s Business Recovery Week – brought together nearly 100 members of the business community and leading local and regional partners, including local authorities, business board representatives, both Shropshire and Herefordshire & Worcestershire Chambers of Commerce, the British Business Bank, The Federation of Small Businesses and NFU.

During the event guests had the opportunity to take part in a series of polls to highlight key priorities and reflect the state of the Marches economy.

Key findings from the polls included:

  • 38 per cent of businesses did not expect to make redundancies in the next 12 months even though 45 per cent were broadly or very pessimistic about the health of the regional economy over the next year.
  • 81 per cent thought the tourism, leisure and hospitality sector had been the hardest hit in the region, whilst the same figure also thought the provision of more flexible grant funding from the Government, which was not dependant on job creation, was the one single measure which would help their business most.
  • 31 per cent did not think the Government’s new Job Support Scheme would be effective, whilst 27 per cent said it did not apply to them and a further 20 per cent would not use it.
  • 81 per cent thought greater innovation and use of new technology would help their businesses prosper whilst 52 per cent thought that increased e-commerce would present a significant business opportunity in the year ahead.

Marches LEP chair Mandy Thorn said Thursday’s event had been highly constructive and given a vital insight into the challenges now facing Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

“We heard evidence from a range of business people, organisations and the public sector about the precise toll the virus and subsequent restrictions have taken on our region. 

“Whilst there is obvious concern about the future – and in particular for those businesses which have suffered so much – there was also some optimism about the way the business community has rolled up its sleeves and got to work in the face of the restrictions.

“The summit has helped us make an excellent start to the task of preparing a comprehensive strategy for this region’s recovery which we will present to the Government in the coming months.”

The Marches LEP is the business-led body tasked by the Government with driving economic growth across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Its Business Recovery Week saw the launch of its annual report, the unveiling of a new digital strategy for the region, the launch of a new website to help people update their skills and training and find work, and the LEP’s annual public meeting.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing their fibre network to Shrewsbury

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Tamba Momodu

Family pay tribute to son murdered in Telford

The devasted family of Tamba Momodu have paid tribute to their 20-year-old son who was shot in the car park at Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, Telford and died as a result of his injuries.
Read Article
Police believe the vehicle pictured was at the scene of the shooting

Telford shooting: Police seek information on three vehicles of interest

Police investigating a shooting in Telford in which a 20-year-old man died have released further details of vehicles of interest.
Read Article

Coronavirus: Shropshire residents urged to follow the ‘rule of six’ to help avoid local lockdown

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase, the county’s Director of Public Health is strongly advising people to follow the limit contact with people outside of their household bubble.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Bristol Rovers

Sam Ricketts will be looking to lead his side to back to back victories as Shrewsbury Town host Bristol Rovers on Tuesday evening.
Read Article

Match Report: AFC Wimbledon 0 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town steal all three points in stoppage time as Leon Clarke nets his first goal for the club.
Read Article

Match Preview: AFC Wimbledon V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town returns to League One action in search of their first three points of the 2020/21 campaign.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Mandy Thorn, chair of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership

Marches LEP summit launches economic recovery work

Work to produce a comprehensive plan to set the Marches on the road to economic recovery following the Covid-19 outbreak has been launched at a major summit in the region.
Read Article
Andrew Huxley, managing director of Besblock

The future is green for concrete block manufacturer

Shropshire-based Besblock, famed for its iconic orange branding, has a much greener future by investing in a state-of-the-art sustainable wood burner.
Read Article
Richard Hughes

Oswestry solicitor retires after career spanning almost fifty years

An Oswestry solicitor has announced his retirement from the legal profession after a career spanning almost fifty years.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Pictured with some of the first sheep, husband and wife Adrienne and Dave Taylor. Adrienne runs the Dabberhashery in Wellington Market and Dave owns Saturday Cycles in the town.

Wellington residents flocking to sheep project

Residents of Wellington are flocking to support a new project which is encouraging them to get creative and visit their local High Street.
Read Article
Kirsty Smallman, director at J&PR, and Chris Pettman, chairman of FOTTP

Voluntary group for award winning Telford Town Park gardens wins support from new sponsor

A voluntary group working to promote, conserve and protect the award winning Telford Town Park has scooped the support of a new sponsor.
Read Article
Nature inspired knitted creations are on display for Woollen Woods at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/Jayne Gough

Tree-mendous visits to be made at Attingham this autumn

Visitors to Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury are being encouraged to enjoy a Tree-mendous visit and enjoy the great outdoors this autumn.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

RAF Cosford Wellington restore

Open week will let visitors see aircraft conservation work at Cosford

Visitors to the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford will have the opportunity to look behind the scenes as the doors open to the Conservation Centre this November.
Read Article
Halloween online Ghost walk Ludlow

Online ghost walk through the streets of Ludlow

This Halloween explore the streets of Ludlow with an online ghost walk featuring Shropshire tales and tunes.
Read Article
dudmaston hall half term

Half term outdoor adventures at Dudmaston

Families can look forward to a week of outdoors adventures at a National Trust property in Shropshire this October Half term.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Poppy Evans tries out her baking skills ahead of the community bake off

Hunt on for Shropshire’s very own star baker

The hunt is on for Shropshire's very own home star baker as Hope House children’s hospice launches its Eat Cake Week.
Read Article
Al Sorriso, which is run by husband and wife team Luciana Palmieri and Mark Smith, has emerged from Covid-19 with exciting plans to become a destination dining venue

Albrighton restaurant celebrates first birthday after completing a £30,000 investment

A family-run restaurant in Albrighton is celebrating its first birthday in style after completing a £30,000 investment drive that has created an outside courtyard area, a brand refresh and the launch of an exciting new menu.
Read Article
Jon and Peggy plant Black Poplar trees in the forest around the roastery in south Shropshire

Shropshire coffee company furthers its green credentials

A Shropshire-based coffee company is making a positive environmental impact not only with its packaging and ‘off-grid’ roastery but also a tree planting scheme.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
15.7 ° C
16 °
15.6 °
72 %
7.2kmh
75 %
Tue
14 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
10 °
Sat
14 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP