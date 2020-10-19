12.7 C
Shropshire Chamber supports calls for five key Covid-19 tests

By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is calling on the Government to set five key business tests which must be met before imposing ‘potentially catastrophic’ Covid-19 restrictions on the economy.

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Chief executive Richard Sheehan
Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Chief executive Richard Sheehan

Chief executive Richard Sheehan is among a host of chamber bosses to sign a letter which has been sent to the Prime Minister this weekend outlining the plans.

It follows a week of increasing regionally-tiered restrictions, with more severe ‘circuit breaker’ restrictions under consideration, as the country battles a second wave of the pandemic.

The letter challenges the Government to apply five business tests to current and prospective Coronavirus restrictions:

1. Are the restrictions evidence-based and targeted effectively?

2. Are the restrictions clear, and do businesses have time to prepare? 

3. Is support for businesses commensurate with the impact on them? 

4. Will the time that the restrictions are in place be used to significantly improve the Test, Trace and Isolate system? 

5. Is there a clear process for increasing and decreasing restrictions? 

It says: “While the recent announcement of an enhanced Job Support Scheme will assist some firms, chamber members tell us it will not be enough to stave off mass redundancies and business failures.” 

There is also a clear warning that improving the Government’s ailing test and trace system is the only way to get a grip on the virus over the long term and prevent economic paralysis.

The letter adds: “The need for additional restrictions cannot be blamed on a lack of care by hardworking people in businesses across the country. Instead it represents a failure of the Test and Trace system, which must be urgently improved and expanded.”

Mr Sheehan and his fellow chambers chief executives say there are clear consequences of acting without meeting the tests. 

They say: “These tests must be met – to avoid serious damage to business and consumer confidence, and potentially catastrophic economic consequences. 

“We must preserve our economy in the immediacy, while also laying the foundations of future growth. Failure to do so will undermine any broader efforts to ‘level up’ left-behind parts of the UK.”

The letter concludes: “The Coronavirus is not going away anytime soon. The government must waste no more time in setting out a clear strategy to keep the economy functioning, while protecting public health over the long term.”

Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
