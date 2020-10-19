Expert property solicitor joins Shropshire legal firm

An expert property solicitor from Shropshire has joined a leading local law firm to bolster its residential property department.

Joanne Parsons

Joanne Parsons joins Aaron & Partners, which this month celebrated a series of listings in the prestigious Legal 500 directory, as a Senior Associate dealing with residential property matters for private clients.

Having started her career in the West Midlands, Joanne has been advising clients on all aspects of property for more than two decades, working for both national and regionally-focused legal practices.

As a Shropshire resident, she boasts a wealth of local expertise, and has represented a number of local developers in setting up new sites and dealing with large-scale plot sales within the region.

Joanne also specialises in dealing with London-based property, having assisted several long-standing clients with complex title leaseholds and shared freeholds in the capital.

Joanne said: “I’m pleased to be joining Aaron & Partners as it allows me to continue working in a region I’m proud to call home and a place where I really enjoy living and working.

“Property can be one of the most stressful and often complicated things a lot of us deal with in our lives, so my aim is to always provide clear advice and guidance to give everyone I work with peace of mind, especially in these challenging times.

“I’ll be joining a team which already has an excellent reputation and successful track record in property and look forward to playing my part in the growth of our department.”

Simon Ellis, Partner and Head of Real Estate at Aaron & Partners, added: “We’ve identified a need to further develop the residential side of our property team in Shropshire following a rising number of instructions from our private clients. Joanne joining us with her wealth of experience in this specific practice area is another fantastic boost for the team.

“The impact of the pandemic means there is uncertainty almost everywhere, which is why it’s more important than ever to have the right advice when it comes to property. Joanne’s exceptional level of knowledge, both locally and within the sector, allows us to bolster the residential conveyancing side of our Real Estate team and means we are perfectly placed to guide private clients through this current climate.”

