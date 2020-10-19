12.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, October 19, 2020
Home Business

Eco-friendly distribution deal for 3D Printz

By Shropshire Live Business

A fast-growing Shropshire company has signed a new eco-friendly distribution deal as it continues to expand its product range for the 3D printing industry.

Ian Falconer with the recycled nylon fishing nets into engineering grade filament
Ian Falconer with the recycled nylon fishing nets into engineering grade filament

3D Printz Limited, based at Hortonwood West, Telford, has teamed up with Fishy Filaments, which turns recycled nylon fishing nets into engineering grade filament.

The Cornish-based business has seen its products used by hobbyists, artists and professional product designers, as well as heavy industry since launching them onto the market last year.

Director Ian Falconer said: “We are already getting enquiries from all over the world despite not having a huge marketing budget, but we only want to hook up with companies which share our values.

“All our polymer blends are 100% recycled. We add no pigments or other modifiers. Instead we work with the nets we receive from fishing fleets, grade them according to colour and wear, and process them separately in order to maximise their potential.

“We then combine the grades to provide customers with a consistent blend that they can add their own uniqueness and value to, through 3D printing.”

He added: “If we didn’t take these nets and re-process them into filament, the majority of them would be sent to landfill.”

3D Printz director Peter Roberts said: “We’re delighted with this partnership. All business sectors should be doing what they can to help the environment, so we are very pleased to be able to add Fishy Filaments to our growing range.

“The Fishy Filaments product is available on the sales portal on our website, www.3dprintz.co.uk, where free delivery is available on orders over £50.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing their fibre network to Shrewsbury

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Dodington Surgery in Whitchurch. Image: Google Street View

5,000 Dodington Surgery patients will not be left without a GP

No-one will be left without access to a GP when Dodington Surgery in Whitchurch closes next year, say Shropshire health bosses.
Read Article
The proposed Ellesmere Wharf development

Shropshire Council’s housing firm submits plans for new development in Ellesmere

Cornovii Developments Limited, Shropshire Council’s wholly owned housing firm, has submitted planning permission for a new development in Ellesmere.
Read Article

Telford shooting: Victim named and arrests made

The victim of the shooting in Horsehay on Tuesday has been named as Tamba Momodou, a 20-year-old man from Telford.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Bristol Rovers

Sam Ricketts will be looking to lead his side to back to back victories as Shrewsbury Town host Bristol Rovers on Tuesday evening.
Read Article

Match Report: AFC Wimbledon 0 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town steal all three points in stoppage time as Leon Clarke nets his first goal for the club.
Read Article

Match Preview: AFC Wimbledon V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town returns to League One action in search of their first three points of the 2020/21 campaign.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Shrewsbury BID Directors Alexis Hill, Mark Barrow and Mike Matthews

New directors join Shrewsbury BID board

Shrewsbury businesses have been looking back on the “most challenging year in living memory” - and looking ahead to how they can adapt to succeed in the future.
Read Article
Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Chief executive Richard Sheehan

Shropshire Chamber supports calls for five key Covid-19 tests

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is calling on the Government to set five key business tests which must be met before imposing ‘potentially catastrophic’ Covid-19 restrictions on the economy.
Read Article
Joanne Parsons

Expert property solicitor joins Shropshire legal firm

An expert property solicitor from Shropshire has joined a leading local law firm to bolster its residential property department.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Pictured with some of the first sheep, husband and wife Adrienne and Dave Taylor. Adrienne runs the Dabberhashery in Wellington Market and Dave owns Saturday Cycles in the town.

Wellington residents flocking to sheep project

Residents of Wellington are flocking to support a new project which is encouraging them to get creative and visit their local High Street.
Read Article
Kirsty Smallman, director at J&PR, and Chris Pettman, chairman of FOTTP

Voluntary group for award winning Telford Town Park gardens wins support from new sponsor

A voluntary group working to promote, conserve and protect the award winning Telford Town Park has scooped the support of a new sponsor.
Read Article
Nature inspired knitted creations are on display for Woollen Woods at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/Jayne Gough

Tree-mendous visits to be made at Attingham this autumn

Visitors to Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury are being encouraged to enjoy a Tree-mendous visit and enjoy the great outdoors this autumn.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Dick Whittington panto 2020

Christmas Panto Dick Whittington at a distance

Panto fans, not all is lost, a socially distanced outdoor pantomime is heading to Shropshire this Christmas .
Read Article

Halloween spookiness at the lodge in Whitchurch

Things are going to be a little hair raising this Halloween in Whitchurch with The Haunting of Deadington Lodge.
Read Article
Harry Potter films will be shown in sequence, over eight consecutive Thursdays

Independent Shropshire cinema leaves customers spellbound

An independent cinema is driving the cultural renaissance in a small corner of Shropshire is digging deep to keep open and keep the reels rolling.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Poppy Evans tries out her baking skills ahead of the community bake off

Hunt on for Shropshire’s very own star baker

The hunt is on for Shropshire's very own home star baker as Hope House children’s hospice launches its Eat Cake Week.
Read Article
Al Sorriso, which is run by husband and wife team Luciana Palmieri and Mark Smith, has emerged from Covid-19 with exciting plans to become a destination dining venue

Albrighton restaurant celebrates first birthday after completing a £30,000 investment

A family-run restaurant in Albrighton is celebrating its first birthday in style after completing a £30,000 investment drive that has created an outside courtyard area, a brand refresh and the launch of an exciting new menu.
Read Article
Jon and Peggy plant Black Poplar trees in the forest around the roastery in south Shropshire

Shropshire coffee company furthers its green credentials

A Shropshire-based coffee company is making a positive environmental impact not only with its packaging and ‘off-grid’ roastery but also a tree planting scheme.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
12.7 ° C
13 °
12.2 °
66 %
5.7kmh
100 %
Mon
12 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
12 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP