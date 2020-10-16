Security company completes letting of premises opposite Shrewsbury’s former Dana Prison

A security company has completed the letting of premises opposite Shrewsbury’s former Dana Prison.
Connect Security Ltd plan to use the versatile office and storage building at Howard Street for administration purposes.
The company provides a range of security services across Shropshire and the West Midlands.
Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “The premises occupy a convenient position within a short walk of Shrewsbury town centre and are situated next to a public pay and display car park.
“We are pleased to have completed a letting to Connect Security Ltd and wish the company well in their new home.”
Shropshire Business News sponsored by...