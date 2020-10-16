Security company completes letting of premises opposite Shrewsbury’s former Dana Prison

A security company has completed the letting of premises opposite Shrewsbury’s former Dana Prison.

The premises at Howard Street, Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

Connect Security Ltd plan to use the versatile office and storage building at Howard Street for administration purposes.

The company provides a range of security services across Shropshire and the West Midlands.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “The premises occupy a convenient position within a short walk of Shrewsbury town centre and are situated next to a public pay and display car park.

“We are pleased to have completed a letting to Connect Security Ltd and wish the company well in their new home.”

