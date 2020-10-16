New recruits strengthen Golden Bear team

Telford-based toy manufacturer Golden Bear Toys, which has enjoyed a highly successful 2020, is expanding.

Becs Henchey joins the Telford-based firm

The company has recruited three key members of staff who will help to drive further growth during the coming years.

Becs Henchey joins the Telford-based firm, which after years of specialising in the production of licensed toys in the pre-school arena has recently branched out into developing its own intellectual properties to supplement this core part of the business.

Becs has been recruited as senior Creative Development Manager, heading up a team of seven, and will be responsible for overseeing the creative process across all licensed and non-licensed ranges..

Tracy Griffiths steps into the role of Head of Brand and Licensing, leading a team of four, and Saskia Hamilton becomes the new International Sales Coordinator.

“It’s a real coup for Golden Bear to attract talent of the likes of Becs, Tracy and Saskia,” said Managing Director Barry Hughes.

“Becs is re-joining the company after a period of 12 years and we look forward to her utilising the skills and experience she has developed to really drive the creative team to new heights.

“Tracy, who is hugely well known and respected within the licensing community, has been working for us as a consultant for three years and it is a pleasure to welcome her on board as a permanent member of the Golden Bear team to head up both brand and licensing within the business.

“Our continued growth in international markets means we are delighted to see Saskia join the team to help drive global sales to the next level.

“It’s an exciting time for Golden Bear and our recruits are going to help us immensely with the next stage of our expansion plans.

“We have shown how strong and robust the business is despite all the challenges that Covid has brought about this year and we have been thrilled with the way that staff have responded and how our products continue to resonate with customers. The future looks bright,” Barry said.

A total of 50 people are employed at the firm’s offices in Hortonwood. The five-acre site, which houses a modern warehouse and distribution facility of 74,000 sq. ft., is supported by a Hong Kong office which co-ordinates production and oversees manufacturing quality.

