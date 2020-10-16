New Director appointed at Reech Media

Shropshire-based marketing agency Reech has welcomed Zoe Bates to the team as Client Services Director.



Dena Evans (Creative Director), Zoe Bates (Client Services Director) and Rob Hughes (Managing Director)

Zoe will oversee the internal teams to ensure a consistent and excellent experience is delivered to all Reech clients, across all services. With a strong awareness for Digital

Marketing, Zoe also brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to strengthen

Reech’s fast-growing Digital Services, including SEO and Social Media Management.



Zoe has previously worked as a Director of Client Success for a Digital Marketing Agency in Lichfield, where she was responsible for driving department improvements

and identifying digital strategy developments. Earlier in her career, Zoe worked as a

PPC Account Manager and liaised with well-known brands, such as First Choice.

Commenting on her new role, Zoe said: “I’m really excited to be joining Reech. As a Shropshire girl born and bred, I’m proud to join a full-service agency with such a local focus. My role will focus on supporting the internal teams to drive client success, develop retention and ensure client delight and I’m excited to take Reech’s success to the next level.”



Rob Hughes, Managing Director at Reech, said: “We are excited to welcome Zoe to Reech, particularly as the agency approaches its 11th birthday. Zoe’s understanding of client success will enable us to streamline our internal processes to ensure we continue delivering fantastic marketing support to our clients. With the introduction of our new Digital services earlier this year, Zoe’s experience will allow us to further enhance our digital offering.”



