6.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, October 16, 2020
Home Business

New Director appointed at Reech Media

By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire-based marketing agency Reech has welcomed Zoe Bates to the team as Client Services Director.

Dena Evans (Creative Director), Zoe Bates (Client Services Director) and Rob Hughes (Managing Director)
Dena Evans (Creative Director), Zoe Bates (Client Services Director) and Rob Hughes (Managing Director)

Zoe will oversee the internal teams to ensure a consistent and excellent experience is delivered to all Reech clients, across all services. With a strong awareness for Digital
Marketing, Zoe also brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to strengthen
Reech’s fast-growing Digital Services, including SEO and Social Media Management.

Zoe has previously worked as a Director of Client Success for a Digital Marketing Agency in Lichfield, where she was responsible for driving department improvements
and identifying digital strategy developments. Earlier in her career, Zoe worked as a
PPC Account Manager and liaised with well-known brands, such as First Choice.

Commenting on her new role, Zoe said: “I’m really excited to be joining Reech. As a Shropshire girl born and bred, I’m proud to join a full-service agency with such a local focus. My role will focus on supporting the internal teams to drive client success, develop retention and ensure client delight and I’m excited to take Reech’s success to the next level.”

Rob Hughes, Managing Director at Reech, said: “We are excited to welcome Zoe to Reech, particularly as the agency approaches its 11th birthday. Zoe’s understanding of client success will enable us to streamline our internal processes to ensure we continue delivering fantastic marketing support to our clients. With the introduction of our new Digital services earlier this year, Zoe’s experience will allow us to further enhance our digital offering.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing their fibre network to Shrewsbury

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Coronavirus: Tier two restrictions inevitable as number of cases rise in Telford

Tier two coronavirus restrictions are 'inevitable' in Telford says Telford & Wrekin Council’s Director of Public Health, as the number of cases continues to increase.
Read Article

Public urged to ‘Step Up’ as Shropshire sees rise in COVID-19 case numbers

Shropshire Council’s director of public health is once again urging the public to follow the Government’s coronavirus guidelines, following a sharp rise in cases.
Read Article
Police believe the vehicle pictured was at the scene of the shooting on Tuesday

Telford shooting: Police appeal for dash cam footage of vehicle

Police investigating a shooting in Telford have released an image of a vehicle they believed is connected to the shooting which was later burnt out at the Wrekin.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Former Shrewsbury Town manager Richie Barker passes away aged 80

Former Shrewsbury Town, Stoke City, and Notts County boss Richie Barker has passed away at the age of 80.
Read Article
Peter Dyson, Proud Winner of the Duke Trophy. Photo: Mike Purnell

The Duke Trophy Stays in Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth Golf Club has held its Senior Mens Open (The Duke Trophy) which was keenly supported.
Read Article

Doncaster Rovers boss did not want to call off Shrewsbury Town clash

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore insists that his hand was forced due to injuries and he did not want to call off the clash against Shrewsbury Town.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Dena Evans (Creative Director), Zoe Bates (Client Services Director) and Rob Hughes (Managing Director)

New Director appointed at Reech Media

Shropshire-based marketing agency Reech has welcomed Zoe Bates to the team as Client Services Director.
Read Article
Moor Farm Shop takes a delivery of Tanki toilet tissue

Blocked toilet inspires Shropshire’s answer for bothersome bogs!

A blocked toilet in lockdown has inspired Shropshire’s answer for bothersome bogs.
Read Article
Andrew Chandler and Robert Weston of mfg Solicitors

Experts from mfg Solicitors make elite list again

Specialist lawyers from a Shropshire law firm have been named among the best in the UK within the 2021 edition of the Legal 500.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Kirsty Smallman, director at J&PR, and Chris Pettman, chairman of FOTTP

Voluntary group for award winning Telford Town Park gardens wins support from new sponsor

A voluntary group working to promote, conserve and protect the award winning Telford Town Park has scooped the support of a new sponsor.
Read Article
Nature inspired knitted creations are on display for Woollen Woods at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/Jayne Gough

Tree-mendous visits to be made at Attingham this autumn

Visitors to Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury are being encouraged to enjoy a Tree-mendous visit and enjoy the great outdoors this autumn.
Read Article
St Mary’s Church featured in one of the new audio tours

New audio tours of Shrewsbury launched

A selection of audio tours of Shrewsbury is being launched to help visitors and locals alike discover more about the town - even if they can’t visit in person.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Harry Potter films will be shown in sequence, over eight consecutive Thursdays

Independent Shropshire cinema leaves customers spellbound

An independent cinema is driving the cultural renaissance in a small corner of Shropshire is digging deep to keep open and keep the reels rolling.
Read Article
Olly Murs

Olly Murs to perform in Telford next summer

Olly Murs will play the QEII Arena in Telford next summer as part of an extensive 25 date UK tour.
Read Article
The Iron Bridge will be illuminated on both Saturday and Sunday evening

Iron Bridge and the Gorge to be lit up this weekend

As part of the popular “Festival of Imagination”, people can see a ‘night of light’ in Ironbridge this weekend, celebrating the area’s World Heritage Site status.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Poppy Evans tries out her baking skills ahead of the community bake off

Hunt on for Shropshire’s very own star baker

The hunt is on for Shropshire's very own home star baker as Hope House children’s hospice launches its Eat Cake Week.
Read Article
Al Sorriso, which is run by husband and wife team Luciana Palmieri and Mark Smith, has emerged from Covid-19 with exciting plans to become a destination dining venue

Albrighton restaurant celebrates first birthday after completing a £30,000 investment

A family-run restaurant in Albrighton is celebrating its first birthday in style after completing a £30,000 investment drive that has created an outside courtyard area, a brand refresh and the launch of an exciting new menu.
Read Article
Jon and Peggy plant Black Poplar trees in the forest around the roastery in south Shropshire

Shropshire coffee company furthers its green credentials

A Shropshire-based coffee company is making a positive environmental impact not only with its packaging and ‘off-grid’ roastery but also a tree planting scheme.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
6.4 ° C
7 °
5.6 °
93 %
2.1kmh
100 %
Fri
10 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
14 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP