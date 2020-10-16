Experts from mfg Solicitors make elite list again

Specialist lawyers from a Shropshire law firm have been named among the best in the UK within the 2021 edition of the Legal 500.

Andrew Chandler and Robert Weston of mfg Solicitors

Experts from mfg Solicitors are named in the elite legal list – with two teams ranked in the number one spot.

Highlighted in the guide as coveted ‘Tier One’ teams are mfg’s Contentious Trusts and Probate department, together with its Agricultural and Rural Affairs team.

It is the seventh year in succession that mfg’s Contentious Trusts and Probate department has been named as a top tier team. Representing clients across the country in complex wills and inheritance cases, it is led by lawyers Robert Weston, Suzanne Lee and Andrew Chandler.

Meanwhile, the firm’s award-winning agricultural team move up to a Tier One rating following another successful year advising farmers, landowners and rural businesses on a range of issues.

Also singled out for extensive praise is litigation partner and insolvency expert Sam Pedley, while senior associate Andrew Chandler and associate Nick Playford are labelled as ‘rising stars’.

Tom Esler, partner at mfg Solicitors, said: “Led by Robert Weston, our Contentious Trusts and Probate team has consistently been one of the leading teams across the UK for several years.

“This is another tremendous milestone for them, but also for our agricultural department who with Iain Morrison at the helm are amongst the country’s most sought-after specialists.

“It’s a superb testament to the professionalism of our teams and underlines the quality of advice we provide to clients every day.

“We are also delighted to see rising stars such as Andrew and Nick being recognised, while Sam Pedley is deservedly picked-out again for the strength and consistency of his advice to businesses.

“Overall, it is a fantastic way to conclude what has been a successful but tough year.”

More than 250,000 people were interviewed across the world during the past 12 months to produce the latest Legal 500. Firms and lawyers are recommended purely on merit.

