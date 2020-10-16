Blocked toilet inspires Shropshire’s answer for bothersome bogs!

A blocked toilet in lockdown has inspired Shropshire’s answer for bothersome bogs.

Moor Farm Shop takes a delivery of Tanki toilet tissue

When Matt O’Crowley realised that he had only £50 left in the bank during the lockdown, he faced the choice of whether to pay a plumber to unblock the loo for the third time that month or buy food. In sheer desperation, he realised that something had to be done, and where problems exist there is always a solution!

Together with Mark Collins and Simon Haydon they discovered that toilet paper is manufactured with various additives, including glue, which all add up to cause problems for owners of troublesome toilets in rural Shropshire who rely on Septic Tanks and sewage treatment plants. After lots of research and experimentation, Tanki was born!

Matt’s background in the Merchant Navy opened up another opportunity and the company is soon to start distributing tank and pipe friendly toilet paper in Spain, Greece and Singapore from it’s base in Atcham. All of this, and more, has been achieved in little under 14 weeks proving that invention is often born from necessity!

Tanki is the world’s first fully compliant toilet tissue for the maritime industry due to being totally plastic free as well as being the smart choice for rural homes, caravans and narrow boats.

As Tanki was rolling onto its first retail shelves yesterday, news came through that the company is a finalist for three national Maritime UK awards.

Tanki Ltd is shortlisted in the following categories;

Clean Maritime Enabler (brand new Department for Transport backed award)

Start Up of the Year

Innovation

Maritime Minister Robert Courts MP commented: “The 2020 Maritime UK Awards will be an important opportunity for the maritime sector to come together to celebrate its achievements, as well as its significant contribution to the UK’s Covid-19 response. I am delighted that this year’s event includes the DfT’s Clean Maritime Awards, highlighting how our world-leading sector is helping achieve our net-zero and emissions reduction targets.”

Tanki is created using virgin pulp, a by-product of timber grown for housing, from verified sustainable and actively managed sources. Its supply chain and manufacturing facility is both BRC Grade A rated and recognised by the FSC.



Simon says, “We have met some of the nicest and supportive people during the setting up process and the kindness shown to us by a number of the local farm shops has blown us away.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...